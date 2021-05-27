Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Realtor joins congressional race

By Julie Hullett
chagrinvalleytoday.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrat James Jerome Bell, 54, of Cleveland has placed his name on the long list of candidates running for the Congressional seat in District 11. Marcia Fudge vacated the seat after President Joseph Biden appointed her to serve as the secretary of Housing and Urban Development in his administration. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine set a special primary election for Aug. 3 and the general election is Nov. 2. District 11 includes parts of Summit and Cuyahoga counties, including Glenwillow, Orange Village, Pepper Pike and Woodmere.

www.chagrinvalleytoday.com
