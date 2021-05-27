Cancel
NBA

Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Bounces back with 18 points

 13 days ago

Hunter accumulated 18 points (3-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-11 FT) and six rebounds in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 101-92 loss to the Knicks. The 23-year-old rebounded from Game 1's five-point dud to achieve his highest-scoring mark since Jan. 27. Over his first two games of the series, Hunter is averaging 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers in 27.1 minutes. The second-year forward will look to build on Wednesday's bounce-back performance in Game 3 on Friday.

De'andre Hunter
#Hawks#The Knicks
