Rise in Petroleum Demand Signals Pickup in US Economic Activities
The report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that total crude oil and petroleum products (ex. SPR) stocks slumped -7.67 mmb to 1275.92 mmb in the week ended May 21. Crude oil inventory fell -1.66 mmb (consensus: -1.05 mmb) to 484.35 mmb. Stockpile decreased in 4 out of 5 PADDs. PADD 2 (Midwest) and PADD 3 (Gulf Coast) saw declines of -1.69 mmb and -1.9 mmb, respectively. Cushing stock dropped -1.01 mmb to 44.76 mmb. Utilization rate added +0.7 percentage point to 87% while crude production steadied at 11M bpd for the week. Crude oil imports decreased -0.14M bpd to 6.27M bpd in the week.