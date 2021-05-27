Rise in Petroleum Demand Signals Pickup in US Economic Activities

With oil prices rising to levels not seen in over two years, US shale, bouncing off one of its worst-ever years, could be looking at record profits in 2021. Oil execs and producers are historically pretty good at making money. Oil is a roller coaster of an economic sector, based on a boom-and-bust model. Bankruptcy and insolvency are not uncommon occurrences out in the oil field, but even in the lean times, there are plenty of industry insiders making a buck, even as their own company goes down in flames.