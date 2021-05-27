Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Dollar Recovered in Mixed Markets, Loonie Found Some Footing

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleOverall markets are mixed for now, except the clear strength in New Zealand Dollar this week. While Aussie is also trading higher against others, it’s lagging Kiwi by a mile. Dollar recovered overnight but once again lost momentum quickly. Canadian Dollar has also found some footing after yesterday’s pull back. In other markets, Asia markets are mixed in tight range, after US stocks tread water. Gold is now trying to defend 1900 handle while WTI oil struggles around 65.

www.actionforex.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randal Quarles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Dollar#Gdp#Labor Market#Mixed Markets#Aussie#Usd Cad#China Shanghai Sse#Singapore Strait Times#Jgb#Dow#Nasdaq#Rbnz#Fed#Fomc#Chinese#Ustr#Swiss#European#Aud Usd Daily Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar’s decline may have found a floor

The dollar advanced on Friday on the back of higher US PCE inflation, which rose in May 3.4% YoY, its highest reading in almost three decades. Gains however were modest and the dollar ended the week with modest losses. US stocks soared, with the Nasdaq and the S&P reaching fresh...
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls, Crude Oil, OPEC+

Financial markets recovered this past week in the aftermath of June’s Federal Reserve rate decision. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 3.44%, 2.74% and 2.35% respectively. Things were also looking rosy in Europe and the Asia Pacific region, where the DAX 30 and CSI 300 climbed 1.04% and 2.69% respectively.
Businessinvezz.com

Is Gold a good buy in July 2021?

Gold price weakened from its highs registered in the first week of June. The prospect of interest rate hikes positively influenced the U.S. dollar. The appreciation of the U.S. dollar negatively influences the price of Gold. Gold price has weakened from $1916 to $1761 since the beginning of June 2021,...
Businessalbuquerquenews.net

U.S. dollar edges up amid key inflation indicator

NEW YORK, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar inched higher in late trading on Friday as market participants digested a key inflation report. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.04 percent at 91.8522. In late New York trading, the euro was unchanged at...
New York City, NYbywire.news

Dollar steady after U.S. inflation data misses estimates

NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar ended unchanged on Friday, erasing an early drop after tamer-than-expected producer price inflation, with investors continuing to evaluate whether that the Federal Reserve will act sooner to snuff out inflation if it persists. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food...
Businessinvestorsking.com

Dollar Firm as Traders Brace for U.S. Inflation Data

The U.S. dollar held near multi-month highs on Friday as investors warily awaited U.S. inflation data, while the pound nursed modest losses after Bank of England (BoE) policymakers leaned away from flagging rate rises. Early Asia trade was steady, with the euro pinned below its 200-day moving average at $1.1930...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls continue to correct the USD surge

NZD/USD continues to correct with the US dollar slipping on Thursday. Attention will now move to US data with NFP next week as the main focus. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7063 and up by some 0.31% in early Asia. The markets' attention remains on the US dollar considering the ix of rhetoric from Federal Reserve speakers.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ adds to weekly gain as investors cheer U.S. inflation data

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie is on track to rise 1.4% * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.3% * Canadian 10-year yield eases about half a basis point to 1.410% TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices climbed and U.S. inflation data eased worries about the Federal Reserve's more hawkish stance, with the currency adding to this week's gains. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2294 to the greenback, or 81.34 U.S. cents. It was on track to gain 1.4% for the week, after four consecutive weekly declines. Wall Street rose and the U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies as underlying inflation in the United States rose at a slower-than-expected rate in May. Investors have been struggling to interpret signals from the Fed about how hot it is willing to let inflation run. Last week, the central bank projected it would begin hiking interest rates in 2023 rather than 2024. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was on track for a fifth consecutive weekly gain on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply and OPEC+ producers will be cautious in returning more supply to the market from August. U.S. crude prices were up 0.3% at $73.50 a barrel. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve. The 10-year eased about half a basis point to 1.410% but held well above the 3-1/2-month low it hit last Friday at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dips, but with a wary eye on U.S. inflation data

SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) - The dollar drifted lower in Asia on Friday as an agreement on U.S. infrastructure spending underpinned appetite for riskier currencies, but caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data kept losses to a minimum. The risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies rose very slightly, while the euro gained 0.1%...
Marketsgrainews.ca

Canadian Dollar and Business Outlook: Loonie finds a little strength

WINNIPEG, June 25 (MarketsFarm) – The Canadian dollar was higher on Friday morning as the United States dollar pulled back and crude oil prices bumped up. As of 8:34 CDT, the Canadian dollar was at US$0.8138 or C$1.2289 compared to Thursday’s close of US$0.8120 or C$1.2316. On the U.S. Dollar...
Businessmorningology.com

Dollar edges lower ahead of U.S. inflation data

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar drifted lower in Europe on Friday as an agreement on U.S. infrastructure spending underpinned appetite for riskier currencies, but caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data kept losses to a minimum. The risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies rose, as did the euro, gaining 0.1% to $1.1943, and...
Businessmorns.ca

The missing piece in the Fed puzzle: World market themes for the week ahead

Next Friday’s U.S. employment report will allow investors to gauge whether a powerful U.S. recovery could push the Federal Reserve to start unwinding ultra-easy monetary policies sooner than expected. An unexpectedly hawkish Fed shifting its first post-pandemic rate hike into 2023 took markets by surprise, briefly denting stocks – before...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Down, Investors Await Further Inflation Data

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Friday morning in Asia but remained near multi-month highs as weary investors await further inflation data to close the week. The pound, meanwhile, nursed a modest loss after the Bank of England (BOE) shied away from hiking interest rates in its latest policy decision.
BusinessDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pullback From Peak Hinges on OPEC Meeting

USD/CAD (Inverted) vs Oil Prices. USD/CAD Pullback From Peak, Oil Prices Underpin Loonie. After a good sized pullback from the high 1.24s, USD/CAD has begun to consolidate around the 1.23 handle. A mixture of profit taking from recent USD/CAD shorts, alongside the 55DMA (1.2242) has curbed the pair from further losses. That said, with oil prices extending to fresh multi-year highs, CAD may continue to perform well against the USD, despite 1.2240-50 being well respected. I suspect the bias for now will be to fade the extremes of the recent range.
StocksRTTNews

U.S. Stocks May See Further Upside In Early Trading

After ending the previous session mostly higher, stocks may see further upside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 139 points. Stocks may continue to benefit from the upward momentum seen throughout...
Businesssecurities.io

Gold Price Stays Positive Ahead of Inflation Data

In commodities news, gold has been quick to take advantage of the current risk-on period in the market. Improving sentiment that has led to a movement away from the Dollar has helped the precious metal claw back some gains on a largely positive week. This was a generally similar picture across the board with the same true in the silver market that has held on to its level well. With oil now at a 3-year high, the focus today turns to key inflation data and what type of movements we might see when these PCE figures are released with a +3.4% expectation.