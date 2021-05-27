How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Plan to Make Their Long-Distance Relationship Work

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are living like it's 2004 and it’s all on camera. On Sunday (June 13), Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, were filmed kissing for the first time since rekindling their romance. During a dinner at Nobu in Malibu, the pair were seen sharing a smooth amid the 50th birthday celebration for Lopez's sister, Linda. In the shots, the pop superstar is seen pulling the actor closer to her as they sit at the table. In footage from the outing, viewers see that both Lopez's kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony, twins Max and Emme, 13, were also at the event. Click here to see the shots!