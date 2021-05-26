Cancel
Laurel, MS

Click It or Ticket

By Cam Bonelli
leader-call.com
 5 days ago

JCSD, LPD to participate in national campaign through June 6. The Laurel Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Department will participate in the statewide. Click It or Ticket campaign through June 6. JCSD deputies will work overtime during this enforcement campaign, which is funded by a grant from the Mississippi...

Jones County, MSleader-call.com

Facebook post, family gets plea pushed to trial

A Facebook post and a family’s pleas helped get a hit-and-run suspect’s plea deal thrown out and send the case to trial. Deja Lindsey, 24, was about to plead guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to leaving the scene of an accident causing the death of another and receive no prison time … And then the family of the 51-year-old victim Roger Taylor spoke up.
Jones County, MSleader-call.com

3 motorcycles wreck in one weekend

Three motorcycles wrecked in one weekend in Jones County during Motorcycle Safety Month. On Friday, two motorcycles crashed near the 400 block of Ovett-Moselle Road. According to JCSD, when deputies arrived on scene, two motorcycles, a 2007 Suzuki SV6 and a 1992 Honda CBR6 were in the ditch, but not the drivers. As Deputy Troy Lewis was traveling on Ovett Moselle Road, he made contact with one of the drivers, Dartagnan Alford, who was transported to South Central by EMServ ambulance for medical attention. One driver of the motorcycle was located away from the scene and transported by EmServe to a local hospital for” duplicate of sentence before it. non-life-threatening injuries. The other rider left the scene prior to the arrival of emergency services.
Laurel, MSWDAM-TV

Camera captures moments 18-wheeler overturns in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A home security camera captured the moments an 18-wheeler drove off of Highway 84 Thursday afternoon and overturned. Ashley Evans was outside the home on Flora Avenue, not too far from the accident. “I and my son were on the way to the trash can, and...
Laurel, MSleader-call.com

Jury to hear Burroughs’ one remaining complaint in September

The trial date for the lone-remaining complaint in Greg Burroughs’ lawsuit against the city of Laurel and its police department has been set for Sept. 13. A jury will hear the case in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg starting at 9 a.m., with Judge Taylor McNeel presiding. A pretrial conference with the attorneys will be at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at U.S. District Court in Gulfport.
Laurel, MSleader-call.com

Cherished Jeep returned to family

A mother whose daughter died was reunited with one of her daughter’s cherished possessions this weekend. Laurel resident Debbie Van Fossen had just repainted her late-daughter Stephanie’s 2001 Jeep Wrangler and got it back from the shop when someone stole it from her backyard. She posted to Facebook that her heart was broken, and that the Jeep’s tag read, “Stef VF.”
Jones County, MSimpact601.com

Jones County Sheriff's Department observes National Police Week

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. National Police Week is being observed May 9-15, 2021.
Laurel, MSbobgermanylaw.com

Laurel, MS – Multiple Injuries in Multi-Vehicle Crash on MS-15

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at around 10:43 a.m. that morning. Three vehicles reportedly collided south of the station for the Grove Volunteer Fire Department on MS-15. A total of nine people were involved in the crash, and the group included children. According to local reports, a Chevrolet...
Jones County, MSleader-call.com

JCSD saves second life in month

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department saved a second life in a month using Narcan, a brand of Naloxone that is an opioid antagonist that reverses the effects of overdose. Deputy Denny Graham was called to the scene where a man appeared to be overdosing Saturday morning. Just one month prior, Austin Smith used Narcan on a woman in an apparent suicide attempt and helped save her life.
Laurel, MSimpact601.com

ARTICLE/VIDEO: Driskell speaks to Kiwanis Club on topic of no-knock warrants

Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Jake Driskell addressed the Kiwanis Club of Laurel on the topic of no-knock search warrants. Driskell is the head of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Division. “It’s so good to work for a Sheriff’s Department that we have right now where they are supportive...
Laurel, MSWDAM-TV

Firefighters respond to three-car collision away from station in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County firefighters sprang into action Saturday after a three-car collision took place in Laurel Saturday morning. According to Jones County Fire Council public information officer Dana Bumgardner, members of Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department were working at their station at 10:43 a.m. when they heard a very loud crash.
Hattiesburg, MSWDAM-TV

4 arrested on various felony charges in Hattiesburg, Laurel Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four individuals were arrested on various felony charges in parts of Hattiesburg and Laurel Wednesday. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, members of the 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team (Metro Narcotics) arrested the following individuals:. Cindy Ramirez, 53, of Laurel was arrested in the...
Laurel, MSWDAM-TV

2 charged with heroin possession in Laurel Thursday

LAUREL Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were arrested on drug possession charges Thursday following a traffic stop in Laurel. According to the Laurel Police Department, investigators conducted a traffic stop on Ellisville Boulevard near the fairgrounds. The driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Brandon Blakeney, was arrested and charged with one...
Laurel, MSimpact601.com

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

A traffic stop by Laurel Police Department officers lead to more than they expected Thursday. Laurel Police Department Investigators conducted a traffic stop on Ellisville Boulevard near the fairgrounds. The driver of the vehicle, Brandon Blakeney, 30, was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of Heroin, according to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox.
Laurel, MSWDAM-TV

Mission 22 hosts car and bike show to raise money for veteran assistance

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Nonprofit organization, Mission 22, hosted a car and bike show in Laurel Saturday to raise proceeds for their programs to help assist veterans battling Post Traumatic Stress, brain injuries and other mental health issues. The event started around 7 a.m., and registration closed at 11 a.m.
Laurel, MSWDAM-TV

Drive-Thru voter registration event this Saturday in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Move is partnering with the League of Women Voters to host a drive-thru event in Laurel where participants can register to vote. The event is happening at the Sawmill Square Mall parking lot at 910 Sawmill Square Road in Laurel from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Laurel, MSleader-call.com

REMEMBERING RHIANNON

Father says he tried to get custody of 4-year-old before drug overdose. The father of a toddler who died from a drug overdose tried to get custody of the child, he said. “I talked to attorneys a couple of times, but they said I didn’t have a case,” Wesley Byrd said outside Laurel Municipal Court, where his daughter’s mother and her boyfriend made their initial court appearance after being charged with causing the child’s death.