The web is a fascinating and wonderful place. At the same time, it can be scary and dangerous, at least when it comes to your personal information. Every time you go online, there are dozens, if not hundreds of threats to your privacy and personal information. There are apps that scoop up and monetize your data by selling it to the highest bidder. There are websites that track you and do the same. Even some of the extensions you install in your browser are spying on you.