Just a couple of days after Boris Johnson airily dismissed the idea of extending the government’s support for the economy to go along with extending the remaining Covid restrictions for four weeks, we have the first crack in the dam. The ban on commercial landlords evicting firms for unpaid rent, which had been due to end this month, is now being extended until next March. Treasury minister Stephen Barclay belatedly admitted that the delay, announced on Monday, presented “additional challenges" to businesses. No kidding. Barclay may be one of the government’s dimmer lights – and I know that’s saying something –...