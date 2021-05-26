Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Who’s the Most Full of Bull?

richarddawkins.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic shows some signs of receding (depending on where on Earth you live, of course), but the infodemic of lies, pseudoscience, and misinformation continues unabated. There is no single person to blame, nor can the crisis be traced to one particular lie, but there are a small number of individuals who have done truly significant damage to truth, facts, science, and our shared understanding of reality. And we decided it was time to call them out.

richarddawkins.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Center For Inquiry#Bull Award#Lies#Snake Oil Merchants#Paranormal Superpowers#Propagandists#Science Deniers#Misinformation#Truth#Earth#Conspiracy Theorists#Crisis#Time#Pseudoscience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthnewspressnow.com

Seek truth, not conspiracies

The COVID-19 pandemic left much death and destruction in its wake. One aftermath of the virus is a proliferation of conspiracy theories about how the whole thing got started. Many otherwise knowledgeable and sane individuals believe some secret society unleashed the virus to gain control of the world. Others believe that 5G transmissions trigger human cells to create the coronavirus.
KidsDaily Journal

Who's WHO?

A lot of young kids have imaginary friends. Not me. Instead, I was busy trying to figure out who “WHO” was. I heard about him all of the time as the adults around me were forever asking or talking about him/her/it. I thought it was a young boy rather like Peter Pan, that was mostly invisible appearing only when he wanted to. He had a lot of talents and often came in handy, as causing mischief was one of his better-known habits.
Public Healthenmnews.com

Stephen Colbert Wrecks ‘Crazytown’ Vaccine-Magnet Conspiracy Theory: ‘It’s the Dreaded Thanksgiving Kids’ Table Syndrome’

Stephen Colbert addressed the latest “crazytown” conspiracy theory surrounding the coronavirus vaccine — brutally mocking the wild claim that the jab is making people magnetic. The host introduced another segment of “the vax-scene” on Wednesday’s Late Show, pleading anti-vaxxers to “just get the shot!”. The segment began with a rendition...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Inside the fight to uncover Covid-19's origins

Katherine Eban, author of the Vanity Fair piece “The Lab-Leak Theory,” says President Trump floating the theory ‘created an antibody response within the government.’ But she did not see any evidence Dr. Fauci downplayed the theory.
Celebrities24newshd.tv

Who does Mahira Khan like the most?

Can we label Pakistani actress Mahira Khan as a celebrity who always succeeds in baffling us?. This time the source of our bewilderment came from Mahira’s declaring her top priorities when it comes to choosing between Bollywood king Shahrukh Khan and highly accomplished Pakistani actor Sahir Lodhi. Mahira Khan was...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: How right wingers are pumping up the Wuhan lab leak theory — and why it’s still an unlikely explanation for COVID

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Even as far back as February 2020, I noted that antivaxxer James Lyons-Weiler was falsely claiming that he had “broken the coronavirus code” and found nucleotide sequences in its genome indicating that it had come from a laboratory working on coronavirus vaccines, while Nobel Laureate turned crackpot Luc Montagnier also endorsed the “engineered virus” idea. For someone who is supposedly an expert in bioinformatics, Lyons-Weiler’s analysis—carried out in January 2020!—was risibly bad. Then came the “plandemic” conspiracy theory, in which antivaxxer and disgraced scientist Judy Mikovits claimed that SARS-CoV-2 was not only engineered but intentionally released.
Celebritiestimeandtidewatches.com

Joe Rogan talks aliens with Neil deGrasse Tyson, but what’s on his guest’s wrist?

Joe Rogan, the man behind the most successful podcast on the planet, The Joe Rogan Experience, recently interviewed American astrophysicist and scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson on the show. Naturally, because Joe Rogan likes to delve into conspiracy theories whenever the chance arises, the conversation inevitably turned to UFOs. What does Neil deGrasse Tyson think about the prospect of extraterrestial life? Not much, as it turns out, but during the discussion it was impossible not to notice the gold watch on Tyson’s wrist.
EntertainmentNPR

Who is NPR (For)?

Who is the media meant to serve? And why does it matter today, arguably, more than ever? 50 years ago, National Public Radio began as a small, scrappy news organization with big ideals and a very small footprint. Over the subsequent years of coverage and programming, NPR has grown and evolved into a mainstream media outlet, with a mission of serving audiences that reflect America. This week, Michel Martin, host of Weekend All Things Considered, talks to us about her time at NPR and the importance of representing all voices in news.
Internetmikehuckabee.com

Twitter And CNN Are Not Real Life

Still more proof that Twitter and CNN are not real life, so stop treating them as if they are:. A survey by the American Enterprise Institute’s Survey Center of American Life found that most Americans don’t cut off their friends over political disagreements. In fact, most don’t even talk about politics to their friends.
Healthenmnews.com

CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta Astounded by Bizarre Vaccine-Magnet Conspiracy Theory: ‘I’m Never Going to Fully Understand This…’

During a Wednesday appearance with Jake Tapper, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanja Gupta addressed a ridiculous claim made by a doctor about Covid-19 vaccines. During a Tuesday hearing at the Ohio state house, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny testified in support of a bill that would prohibit numerous types of public and private entities from requiring or even incentivizing vaccinations.
Religionricharddawkins.net

The Abnormalization of Atheists

Did you know that right now, in the year 2021, seven states still have laws on their books barring atheists from holding public office? We can take some comfort in the fact that the U.S. Constitution renders these outdated and truly offensive laws unenforceable. But what does it say about atheists’ place in American society that these laws haven’t simply been scrapped?
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Groom explains why he checked his phone as his bride walked down the aisle: ‘Crypto never sleeps’

A man has offered an explanation for why he checked his phone just as his wife-to-be walked down the aisle at their wedding after a TikTok video of the moment went viral.Taylor Loren posted the clip, which garnered more than 2.4 million views, showing her now-husband’s reaction on their wedding day four years ago.The clip starts with her husband beaming from ear to ear as he watches her walk down the aisle towards him. Loren wrote on the clip: “Four years ago today I walked down the aisle to marry the love of my life.“It was one of the most...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Gene Simmons Blasts Politician Who Asked if We Can Alter the Moon’s Orbit

This story has it all — Gene Simmons, a Republican politician from Texas, a question about changing the orbit of the moon or the Earth, and climate change. That's because the musician who's famous for being The Demon in the band KISS shared a decidedly unfiltered critique of U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert via Twitter on Thursday (June 10). Simmons was responding to news from this week that Gohmert had asked the U.S. Forest Service if it was possible to alter the orbit of either our planet or our moon as a way to combat climate change, as was reported by The Hill.
Books & LiteratureThe Spokesman-Review

American Life in Poetry: ‘The Owl’

In many cultural traditions, an encounter with an owl at night is an ominous sign. But here, in a poem by recent Shelley Memorial Award winner Arthur Sze, (first published in 1982), there is a wonderful transformation from the purple of dusk to the green of dawn that captures a moment of pure optimism in this strange and decidedly magical nocturnal encounter between the poet and an owl.
Minoritiesarcamax.com

An anti-vaccine film targeted to Black Americans spreads false information

When a filmmaker asked medical historian Naomi Rogers to appear in a documentary, the Yale professor didn’t blink. She had done these “talking head” interviews many times before. She assumed her comments would end up in a straightforward documentary that addressed some of the most pressing concerns of the pandemic,...