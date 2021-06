In Hollywood, many who hit the big time sometimes forget where they came from but not Elisabeth Rohm and Gabriella Wright . Elisabeth Rohm found success on "Law and Order" then went on to leave her mark in acclaimed movies like "American Hustle" and "Joy". Gabriella Wright also appeared in "The Tudors" and stars in the upcoming movie "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard". Both women have organizations that are near and dear to them during a time they couldn't be more relevant. Gabriella is the co-founder of "Never Alone" a mental well-being and suicide prevention initiative of the Chopra Foundation...and Elisabeth is behind "The Respect Project"...which provides online and in-person cultural programming rooted in respect, honesty and celebration of diverse opinions and experiences.