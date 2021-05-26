Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Open Swim Begins this Weekend at Peoria and Sunrise Pools

By Peoria Reporter
Posted by 
Peoria, Arizona
Peoria, Arizona
 16 days ago

Cool off this summer at Peoria pools! Peoria and Sunrise Mountain pools will open this weekend, May 27 for open swim, through August 1. Daily passes for children (ages 2-17) are $2 and adults (18+) are $4. Residents who enjoy the pool often can save money by purchasing an individual or family pass, valid through August 1. Individual passes can be purchased for $30. Family Passes are $100 and valid for up to six family members who live in the same household. To purchase a pass, call 623-773-7137 or email aquatics@peoriaaz.gov. Visit www.peoriaaz.gov/aquatics for locations, hours, and more information.

Peoria, Arizona

Peoria, Arizona

6
Followers
82
Post
71
Views
ABOUT

Peoria /piˈɔːriə/ is a city in Maricopa and Yavapai counties in the state of Arizona. Most of the city is located in Maricopa County, while a tiny portion in the north is in Yavapai County. It is a major suburb of Phoenix. According to 2019 Census Bureau estimates, the population of the city is 175,961.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunrise#Peoria Pools#Family Passes#Individual Passes#Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Peoria, AZPosted by
Peoria, Arizona

Summer Reading Program Begins May 29 with Kick off at Sunrise Pool

Peoria Reads: Today a Reader, Tomorrow a Leader is a free summer reading program that was created to encourage Peoria’s youth and future workforce to read at least 20 minutes a day over the summer. The program kicks off Saturday, May 29 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. with the opening day at Sunrise Pool, located at 21321 N. 86th Drive Peoria, AZ 85382. Residents can sign up and receive a bookmark to track their reading, which can then be turned in for a chance to win prizes in mid-program and final program drawings. Additional drawing entries are available by attending free events throughout the summer. For more information, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/library.
PoliticsPosted by
Peoria, Arizona

New Classes at Pop-Up Peoria at Park West

Pop-Up Peoria is a unique, innovative community engagement space created by the city of Peoria and CIRE Equity. Pop-Up Peoria at Park West works closely with partners in the community to create an opportunity for everyone to access the core values of what makes Peoria great, its people! Connect with artists, creatives, entrepreneurs and the experts in a variety of activities, programs and interactive experiences. Upcoming events include preschool story time, code compliance 101 workshop and hand built ceramics class. For more information and a full program schedule, check out www.popuppeoria.com.
Weathertowntopics.com

Pool Season Begins

After its season opening was delayed a bit due to inclement weather, swimmers were finally able to enjoy the Community Park Pool on Monday afternoon. The pool will be open on weekends only through June 20, and then daily through Labor Day. (Photo by Weronika A. Plohn)
LifestyleMacomb Daily

Memorial Day weekend marks the opening of beaches, pools and splash pads

Despite the chilly temperatures that descended on the region Friday, Metropark pools and splash pads will be opening during the Memorial Day weekend. However, there will still be some capacity restrictions, according to Danielle Mauter, chief of marketing and communications for the Metroparks. “If our capacity limits and session times...
Indiana Statewdrb.com

Most Indiana state park pools opening this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Most public swimming pools located in Indiana state parks will open this weekend. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says pools at Clifty Falls and O'Bannon Woods are scheduled to open. The public pool at Brown County State Park will open Monday, but the wading...
Bloomfield, IABloomfield Democrat

Swimming pool is ready for summer fun

The Bloomfield Municipal Pool is fully opened for the 2021 season. Pool Manager Tracy Emmons said the pool is open to the general public from noon-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday. Red Cross swimming lessons are being scheduled for two sessions: June 7-18 and June...
Shelby, OHShelby Willard New London Ohio News

Seltzer swimming pool opens for '21 season in Shelby

Seltzer swimming pool opened for the 2021 season on Saturday, June 5 in Shelby. Sunshine and warm temperatures made for ideal conditions. The pool's opening had been planned for May 29, but mechanical problems pushed back the opening a week. For updates on the pool's season, check the Facebook page for the Seltzer pool.
PoliticsPosted by
Peoria, Arizona

New Visit Peoria Meetings and Events Webpage

Are you looking for the perfect space to host your next event in Peoria? Check out Visit Peoria’s new meetings and events webpage. The page features a directory of city-owned and privately owned spaces in Peoria and all of the relevant details pertaining to each venue; including the venue square footage, the maximum capacity of each space, and information about catering. For more information, visit www.visitpeoriaaz.com/plan-your-visit/meetings-events/venues.
Lexington, KYLexington Herald-Leader

Lexington pools open, the return of Summer Nights In Suburbia highlight weekend events

Here is a Lexington list and guide of weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need to find something to do. Art In the Park is returning to Versailles for its 13th annual gathering at Big Spring Park behind the Woodford Inn on May 28 from 6-9 p.m. and May 29 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A bevy of items including wearables, jewelry, pottery, quilts, floral, wood, and more will be available to browse and purchase. 200 Park Street, Versailles. ArtInTheParkVersailles.org.
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Official Start to Summer – Evansville Area Swimming Pool 2021 Opening Dates

You can almost smell the chlorine and sunscreen in the air. Summer 2021 is here and unlike last summer, we can actually visit our public pools. Many of the public pools are set to open very soon, but others still need more lifeguards before they can open. Henderson really needs lifeguards, in fact, they have raised the minimum pay to $10 an hour. The pay was $8.50, so that's a pretty big jump. Atkinson pool also needs cashiers and concessions workers. You can see all of the positions and requirements here.
Crosby, NDjournaltrib.com

Swimming pool opens early to start summer recreation offerings

Lifeguard Aaliyah Bailey is dressed for cool weather Friday, at the opening of the Crosby Swimming Pool. Jayme Cochran, Lilly Miller (facing away) and Morgan Miller found it warmer in the water. Brad Nygaard -- The Journal. Crosby’s swimming pool opened to the public Friday to kick off its first...
Winters, CAwintersexpress.com

City opening lap swim season, seeking pool staff

In her weekly update last Friday, City Manager Kathleen Salguero Trepa announced that lap swim times slots were available to the public beginning June 1. The 2021 lap swim season is scheduled to occur from June 1 thru Oct. 31. Lap swim is limited to an hour long session, once per day, and swimmers ages 16 or older must pre-register for their time slot online as early as two days in advance. A signed waiver, available on the sign up page, will be required in order to participate in lap swim.
Lifestylehometownstations.com

New pool house ready at St. Marys Aquatic Center for opening weekend

After nearly 65 years of using the same pool house, a new one was built at the St. Marys Family Aquatic Center this spring and introduced on Friday. The pool's manager, Lyndsay Hertenstein, says plans to renovate were already in the works before the pandemic, but they took advantage of being closed last year to move forward. Hertenstein says the new building will bring the facility up to speed and maintain their good reputation as a community attraction.
Madison, INMadison Courier

Sunrise Golf Course transition begins this week

Madison’s Sunrise Golf Course will begin a major transition this week with the departure of longtime PGA professional Jeff Bridgford and the changes that will be coming to the pro shop and grill prior to when Madison names its next golf pro later this summer. Bridgford and the city reached...