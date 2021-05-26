Open Swim Begins this Weekend at Peoria and Sunrise Pools
Cool off this summer at Peoria pools! Peoria and Sunrise Mountain pools will open this weekend, May 27 for open swim, through August 1. Daily passes for children (ages 2-17) are $2 and adults (18+) are $4. Residents who enjoy the pool often can save money by purchasing an individual or family pass, valid through August 1. Individual passes can be purchased for $30. Family Passes are $100 and valid for up to six family members who live in the same household. To purchase a pass, call 623-773-7137 or email aquatics@peoriaaz.gov. Visit www.peoriaaz.gov/aquatics for locations, hours, and more information.