Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

How America Dropped the Ball on the Pandemic

richarddawkins.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Skeptical Inquirer Presents featured journalist Nina Burleigh discussing the topic of her new book, Virus: Vaccinations, the CDC, and the Hijacking of America’s Response to the Pandemic. In a conversation with host Leighann Lord, Burleigh explains how the previous administration ignored the pandemic response framework it had been...

richarddawkins.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Skeptical Inquirer#Pandemic#Cdc#Cdc#Vaccinations#Christian Nationalists#Journalist Nina Burleigh#Host Leighann Lord#Book#Conversation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PoliticsSlate

How to Survive a Post-Roe America

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior writer and Outward podcast co-host Christina Cauterucci talks to Robin Marty about the Supreme Court’s plans with Roe v. Wade, and what women can do to prepare for the worst.
Public Healthkottke.org

America’s Individualism and Our Poor Pandemic Response

Ed Yong writing in The Atlantic, Individualism Is Still Sabotaging the Pandemic Response:. From its founding, the United States has cultivated a national mythos around the capacity of individuals to pull themselves up by their bootstraps, ostensibly by their own merits. This particular strain of individualism, which valorizes independence and prizes personal freedom, transcends administrations. It has also repeatedly hamstrung America’s pandemic response. It explains why the U.S. focused so intensely on preserving its hospital capacity instead of on measures that would have saved people from even needing a hospital. It explains why so many Americans refused to act for the collective good, whether by masking up or isolating themselves. And it explains why the CDC, despite being the nation’s top public-health agency, issued guidelines that focused on the freedoms that vaccinated people might enjoy. The move signaled to people with the newfound privilege of immunity that they were liberated from the pandemic’s collective problem. It also hinted to those who were still vulnerable that their challenges are now theirs alone and, worse still, that their lingering risk was somehow their fault. (“If you’re not vaccinated, that, again, is taking your responsibility for your own health into your own hands,” Walensky said.)
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

How Horrible is America's History, Really? | Opinion

Do America's past 400 years resemble the brutal and tragic legacy of Nazi Germany, and demand that we accept comparable burdens of guilt and shame? Should we adopt "regularized rituals of repentance" for our own past wrongs?. Michele L. Norris, a veteran contributor to National Public Radio, insists that's exactly...
SoccerFrankfort Times

Copa America has no host: Argentina dropped due to COVID

SAO PAULO (AP) — Copa America is without a host country only two weeks before kickoff after South American soccer body CONMEBOL ruled out Argentina amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country. The announcement Sunday night casts doubt on a tournament which has faced major hurdles since the...
Iowa Statesouthernminn.com

Homeschooling in Iowa dropped during pandemic

(The Center Square) – The percentage of Iowa parents seeking educational options by home schooling their school-age children dropped slightly during the pandemic. According to U.S. Census data, 6.6% of Iowa students were home-schooled during the first weeks of the pandemic. By October 2020, that number fell 0.6 percentage points to 6%. The standard of error for the first number is 3.78, and 1.58 for the second number.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

How America Fractured Into Four Parts

Nations, like individuals, tell stories in order to understand what they are, where they come from, and what they want to be. National narratives, like personal ones, are prone to sentimentality, grievance, pride, shame, self-blindness. There is never just one—they compete and constantly change. The most durable narratives are not the ones that stand up best to fact-checking. They’re the ones that address our deepest needs and desires. Americans know by now that democracy depends on a baseline of shared reality—when facts become fungible, we’re lost. But just as no one can live a happy and productive life in nonstop self-criticism, nations require more than facts—they need stories that convey a moral identity. The long gaze in the mirror has to end in self-respect or it will swallow us up.
Politicsatoallinks.com

How Insecurity Made America a Failed State

It’s not every day you read numbers like the following. Covid relief had the following effects: it reduced long-term depression and anxiety by 20%, financial instability by 45%, and food shortages by 40%. All that should strike you as both especially meaningful and a little sad. Why? Because Covid relief...
PoliticsPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Guns to Ghost Towns: How Many Are There in America?

The United States is a geographically vast, consumer-driven country with a mixed economy that allows for highly diverse industries, manufacturing, skill sets, tourism, cuisine, and commerce--and a wide-reaching culture, to boot. This country holds many things, from trees and national parks to suburban sprawl and crime. This is the land...
Public Healthocscanner.news

NJ COVID CASES DROP TO PANDEMIC LOW

Governor Murphy has released data that shows 137 new COVID cases in the state, a pandemic low since testing began in March 2020. In addition, 4,235,201 New Jersey residents have now been fully vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Axios-Ipsos poll: America says goodbye to the pandemic

In a very short time, Americans have returned to doing the things many haven't done in a long time — and now see less risk than ever in returning to their pre-pandemic lives, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index. The big picture: The number of people...
Mississippi Statemississippifreepress.org

As Pandemic Ebbs, MSDH Drops Vaccine Scheduling Requirements

Mississippians can now show up at a Mississippi State Department of Health vaccination site and receive the COVID-19 vaccine without previously scheduling an appointment. The last remaining barriers to vaccination for residents 12 and older end at a time when vaccinations—and new cases of COVID-19—have dwindled to new lows. MSDH...
Public HealthMedPage Today

Op-Ed: Don't Drop the Ball on Long COVID

So far, the response to this pandemic has been focused on addressing the acute manifestations of COVID-19 -- but that is only the tip of the iceberg. We must not ignore what's beneath the surface: the lingering health and mental health implications of long COVID. Long after the initial infection...
Charlotte, NCWBTV

How to participate in Taps Across America

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS News) - This Memorial Day, CBS News “On the Road” correspondent Steve Hartman and retired Air Force bugler Jari Villanueva of Taps for Veterans are again inviting musicians of all abilities and ages to sound Taps on their front lawns, porches, and driveways at 3 p.m. local time on Monday, May 31, for Taps Across America – a national holiday event Hartman launched last year on the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell.
Religionfides.org

AMERICA/MEXICO - Catechesis in times of pandemic: a new Pentecost

Mexico City (Agenzia Fides) - "With the Motu Proprio 'Antiquum Ministerium' published on May 10th, Pope Francis is kicking off a new Pentecost for the life of catechists and Christian communities. These brothers and sisters of ours, who throughout history have played a major role in the transmission of the faith and the Gospel, now through the establishment of this lay ministry of the catechist will become a true incense that will rise to God and fill the Church and society with their pleasant fragrance, giving new value to the arduous step of a ministry, which is not always valued or recognized, and which now makes it possible to assume a new leadership role in the parishes", said Mgr. Fidencio López Plaza, Bishop of Querétaro, head of the Commission for New Evangelization and Catechesis of the Mexican Bishops' Conference.
Middle EastAntiwar.com

How America Destroyed the Middle East

The following is the Introduction to Antiwar.com editorial director Scott Horton’s new book, Enough Already: Time to End the War on Terrorism. The Middle East, North Africa and South-Central Asia are in chaos. Populations have been riven by sectarian civil war in what remains of the former states of Iraq, Syria, Libya and Mali, across to Afghanistan and down into the Arabian Peninsula. More than a million people have been killed. Tens of millions more have been displaced, resulting in the massive refugee crisis that afflicted Europe in the last decade.