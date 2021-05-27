Broadwater Vikings Say Farewell at Home, Fall in State Softball Tourney
The Broadwater Vikings seniors took the field in Exmore for the last time as the team faced off against Portsmouth Christian Academy last week, May 13. Katherine Brown, Dylan Caison, and Hannah Davis were all recognized and honored for their accomplishments on the diamond in a brief ceremony before the start of the game. The Vikings dropped to the number one team in the Metro Conference 12-1, finishing their regular season play with a 3-5 record.www.easternshorepost.com