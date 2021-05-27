Broadwater Vikings Say Farewell at Home, Fall in State Softball Tourney

Friday night was a momentous evening for Boonville sports, as the softball team came away with a thrilling 1-0 victory and a state title over Guerin Catholic. The season for the Pioneers after a year off due to COVID-19 was marked with challenges and determination at every step of the way. This extended to the final game, a defensive affair in which pitching battles came to define the two sides until the very end. It would take a walk off in the final inning of the game to separate the two.