The Salem Wildcats track and field qualifiers were at the State Meet in Charleston yesterday. Logan Rubin finished 5th in the long jump going 6.85 meters. But Rubin would strain his hamstring on his final jump and that would end his day. He would have to drop from the triple jump and be replaced on Salem’s 4×400 relay team. That team finished 22nd in 3:38.94 and consisted of Haddon Lybarger, Rylan Crane, Sean Thornton and Jervace Mayes. The Mt Vernon team of Evan Leake, Michael Pittman, Judd Hicks and Weston Riding were 12th. Salem freshman Caleb Smith PR’d in the shot put at 15.49 and finished 6th. Centralia’s JehChys Brown was 3rd going 16.24 meters.