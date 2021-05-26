Will Gold and Silver Surge to New Highs in 2021?
Gold has clearly broken out to the upside in recent days and silver is rallying along with it! Gold has pushed past its 200-day moving average and broke upwards through the downtrend line. The gold price has risen 12% in US dollar terms from the year-to-date low set on March 30, 2021, of US$1683.95 to a LBMA pm price of $1887.00 on May 25, with the intra-day price on May 25 touching US$1900. Since the March 30th low, the price has set higher-highs and higher lows on each leg up! Will gold and silver reach the new all-time highs?