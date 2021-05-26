Cancel
Will Gold and Silver Surge to New Highs in 2021?

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold has clearly broken out to the upside in recent days and silver is rallying along with it! Gold has pushed past its 200-day moving average and broke upwards through the downtrend line. The gold price has risen 12% in US dollar terms from the year-to-date low set on March 30, 2021, of US$1683.95 to a LBMA pm price of $1887.00 on May 25, with the intra-day price on May 25 touching US$1900. Since the March 30th low, the price has set higher-highs and higher lows on each leg up! Will gold and silver reach the new all-time highs?

Businessinvesting.com

Gold And Silver Rise As More Investors Aren't Buying The Fed's Messages

As inflation continues to heat up, gold and silver markets are once again on the verge of breaking out. On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the much-anticipated Consumer Price Index data. The CPI came in at a full 5.0% year-over-year through May. The so-called “core” rate, which excludes...
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Dubai: Gold prices to rise in coming months, say analysts

Jun. 13—DUBAI — Gold prices have good upside potential in the coming months due to worse than expected inflation data last week, say analysts. The precious metal price closed at $1,876.87 an ounce on Friday, down 1.12 per cent or $21.21 an ounce. In the UAE, the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group data showed 24K trading at Dh227.50 per gram, 22K at Dh213.75, 21K at Dh204.0 and 18K at Dh174.75.
Businessmorningology.com

The Top Ways to Trade the Potential for $2,200 Gold

Gold is offering a goldmine opportunity. After pulling back to less than $1,700 this year, gold is back above $1,900, and could see $2,500. With inflationary pressures, high levels of spending, and the U.S. dollar pulling back, this may be the best time to accumulate gold stocks. Better, there are...
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle At Over 1-week Low As Dollar Advances

Gold prices drifted lower on Friday, pushing the most active gold futures contracts to their lowest close in more than a week, as the dollar gained in strength against other major currencies. Traders’ focus shifted to the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, scheduled to take place on June 15-16. Although data...
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver are trading higher leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver are trading higher leading into the European open. The yellow metal has moved above $1900/oz again to trade 0.13% in the black while silver has moved 0.73% higher to trade at $28.18/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, both copper (0.76%) and WTI (0.13%) trade higher.
Marketssamachar-news.com

Gold Price Today: Gold rises Rs 441; silver jumps Rs 1,148

Gold prices rose Rs 441 to Rs 48,530 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,089 per 10 gram. Silver also jumped Rs 1,148 to Rs 71,432 per kg, from Rs 70,284 per kg in the previous trade.
Marketscryptovibes.com

Gold Reclaims $1,900 As Dollar And Yields Slide After US Data

Gold prices edged above $1900 on June 11, 2021, supported by a pullback in the dollar and lower bond yields. The data that showed a surge in US inflation was perceived to be inadequate to change the Federal Reserve’s easy monetary policy. Spot gold was up by around 0.1% trading...
Marketskitco.com

Gold sees price weakness as greenback gains

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in early morning U.S. trading Friday, pressured in part by solid gains in the U.S. dollar index on this last trading day of the week. Some more routine profit taking from the shorter-term futures traders is featured this morning. August gold futures were last down $5.40 at $1,889.80 and July Comex silver was last up $0.194 at $28.22 an ounce.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Aya Gold & Silver Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held on June 10, 2021 , all directors nominated in the management proxy circular were elected. A total of 31,084,145...
IndustryCountingPips.com

COT Metals Charts: Comex Gold, Silver, Copper, Platinum & Palladium

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday June 08 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.
Industryinvesting.com

Gold, Silver And WTI Crude Daily Forecast

Gold spot shorts at the sell opportunity at 1895/1899 have worked perfectly all this week. Yesterday we bottomed exactly at first support at 1871/69 for a 25 point profit. A weekly close tonight above 1903 is a buy signal for next week. Silver spot stuck in a 1 month sideways...
Businesskitco.com

Gold prices can go anywhere next week, analysts look to buy the dip

(Kitco News) - The gold market is once again caught in consolidation, trading in a narrow path with Wall Street analysts seeing no clear direction in the near-term, according to the latest Kitco News Weekly Gold Survey. Analysts note that the gold market is seeing solid fundamental support as inflation...
Businesskitco.com

Gold/Silver: The March 2022 silver options strategy

We had an action-packed week in the markets with a twist on Friday that will have me working overtime this weekend to figure out. I can quickly grasp the S&P 500 pushing to a new record high while I cannot wrap my head around 10-year yields falling to a 3-month low. In addition, the Dollar Index surged, sending Gold back under $1900/oz leaving me to believe that the Fed is in there flexing their monetary muscles. Finally, the Platinum rally has stalled on news that the chip shortage has halted auto production, leaving us temporarily with increased supply and decreased demand structure. The only metal that appears to have it right is Silver, and prices rose 57% since last June when commodities and inflation had bottomed, and the technicals look to set up for another potential breakout. To further help you understand the quantitative analyses of the precious metals markets, we created a free "Gold Trends Macro Book," which has been updated with silver slides. You can request yours here: Free Gold Trends Macro Book.
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Upside Test as US Rates Drop - Last Chance for Volatility

US CPI rising to 5%, above expectations of 4.7% received a mere shrug of the shoulders from markets. The release did little to stem the decline in US yields with the 10yr now at the lowest level since early March, highlighting just how short the market is of USTs as bond vigilantes feel the squeeze. However, looking under the hood, CPI had once again been boosted by transitory factors with used cars and trucks up a sizeable 7.3% on the month (29.7% Y/Y), which will likely reinforce the Fed’s message that they will remain patient with the inflation spike seen as temporary.
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout Holds Through CPI - FOMC on Deck

Gold prices put in a major breakout last month, and so far buyers have been able to hold the bullish trend. At the source of this move was the presumption that the Fed will be sitting on low rates for longer, but as more signs of inflation begin to show might the Fed be compelled to moderate their stance?
Marketsgoldprice.org

Gold Price Recap: June 7 - June 11

Happy Friday, traders. Welcome to our weekly market wrap, where we take a look back at these last five trading days with a focus on the market news, economic data and headlines that had the most impact on gold prices—and may continue to into the future—as well as the charts for silver, the US Dollar and other key correlated assets.