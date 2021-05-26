Cancel
That's Not a Good Sign

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurvey after survey shows a marked decline in religious belief among younger Americans. According to a recent survey by Arizona Christian University, fully 43 percent of Millenials “don’t know, care, or believe that God exists,” compared to 31 percent of Gen Xers, and 28 percent of Baby Boomers. This is progress!

