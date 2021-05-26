That’s Not a Good Sign

“There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.” Ecclesiastes 3:1. Welcome June 2021! As I look over historical events in June, I am pleasantly surprised that I still remember some of the “historical events” from my childhood. We celebrate June 6 as the day drive-in movie theatres opened in 1933. June 6 is also recognized as National Yo-Yo Day! I especially remember going to the drive-in movie theatre. I remember my daddy and mama packed us in the white family Ford in the summer. Rolled down windows was our air conditioning and provided a place for a tray of boxed, delicious, buttery popcorn and soda! Yep, insect repellant was used to drive the mosquitos and gnats away as we watched in amazement as the weekly movie unfolding on the big screen against a summer star-filled sky. We all remember the simple yo-yo which consists of a wooden axle connected to two wooden disks and a strong string looped around the axle. The yo-yo gathered its momentum by doing a forceful unwinding throw from the hand to the end of the string. So many tricks could be performed by allowing the yo-yo to spin at the end of the string. If you clearly remember these two historical events, I bet you are a Baby Boomer! In fact, I am having to back peddle to June 1, which is recognized as “Baby Boomers Recognition Day”. To clearly define who Baby Boomers are, if you were born between 1946 and 1964, you are a Baby Boomer. I am a Baby Boomer because I was born in 1952. We are post-World-War-II babies.