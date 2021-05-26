Summer Reading Program Begins May 29 with Kick off at Sunrise Pool
Peoria Reads: Today a Reader, Tomorrow a Leader is a free summer reading program that was created to encourage Peoria’s youth and future workforce to read at least 20 minutes a day over the summer. The program kicks off Saturday, May 29 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. with the opening day at Sunrise Pool, located at 21321 N. 86th Drive Peoria, AZ 85382. Residents can sign up and receive a bookmark to track their reading, which can then be turned in for a chance to win prizes in mid-program and final program drawings. Additional drawing entries are available by attending free events throughout the summer. For more information, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/library.