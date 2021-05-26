Summer Reading Program Begins May 29 with Kick off at Sunrise Pool

If you have ideas about the future of transportation in the Valley, transportation planners need you! Transportation planners at the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) are building a long-range transportation plan and they need Valley residents to be part of shaping the Valley’s transportation future. A number of virtual “Pick Your Path” live events are planned to give residents an opportunity to engage with experts and discuss their priorities and ideas for transportation. For information on the final two sessions this week or to share your ideas directly with a team member, visit www.ourmomentumplan.com.