Mother testifies in trial of man charged in child’s death

Opening arguments and witness testimony began in the jury trial of a Linda man charged with the murder of his five-week-old son.

Eric Montejano, 23, is being tried on charges of murder, assault on a child causing death, causing willful harm or injury to a child, and preventing or dissuading a witness from prosecuting. He was arrested in December 2019 after his baby was brought to the hospital with head injuries. The child was taken off life support and died on Jan. 3, 2020.

On Wednesday, the mother of the infant and Montejano’s ex-girlfriend testified in court, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello. The trial will resume today (Thursday) with more testimony.

Montejano has been in custody since Dec. 20, 2019 and is being held on $1 million bail.