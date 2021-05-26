Cancel
Career Development & Advice

Interactive Workshop: How to Come up With Your Big Idea

By Peoria Reporter
Peoria, Arizona
Peoria, Arizona
 16 days ago

Are you working on refining an idea or struggling to choose a project to pursue? Join this interactive hybrid workshop on June 2 from 9 - 10:30 a.m. to learn about transforming your passion into creative ideas and then how to fast-track their realization. Attendees will get hands-on practice and tips from fellow entrepreneurs including Bassel Osmani, Co-Founder of Pita Jungle, and Tabitha Voss-Wall, Co-Founder of Bully Brew Co. This online and in-person event is hosted by Peoria Forward, an innovative partnership with the J. Orin Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute at ASU and the city of Peoria. It will be broadcast from Pop-Up Peoria, the new entrepreneurial space created by the city of Peoria. Learn more and register at https://na.eventscloud.com/ehome/621290.

Peoria /piˈɔːriə/ is a city in Maricopa and Yavapai counties in the state of Arizona. Most of the city is located in Maricopa County, while a tiny portion in the north is in Yavapai County. It is a major suburb of Phoenix. According to 2019 Census Bureau estimates, the population of the city is 175,961.

