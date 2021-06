The Community Assistance Resource Guide is rolling out a new cover and a new community partner. The cities of Peoria and Surprise are proud to welcome the city of El Mirage as the latest partner in this valuable resource guide. The guide contains a listing of more than 250 non-profit agencies offering free to low-cost services for qualifying individuals and families looking for assistance with food, shelter, homelessness, domestic violence and many other local resources. The guide is available in English and Spanish. To obtain a copy or for more information, call 623-773-7070 or email communityassistance@peoriaaz.gov. Visit the guide online at www.peoriaaz.gov/peoriasupport.