Youth Summer Meals are Here!

By Peoria Reporter
Peoria, Arizona
 16 days ago

The Peoria Community Center, in cooperation with the Peoria Unified School District, is offering free afternoon snacks and dinner meals through July 23, 2021 for kids 18 years and younger. Snacks, served 2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., and dinner, served 5 p.m. - 6 p.m., are available Monday through Friday at the Peoria Community Center at 8335 W. Jefferson Street, Peoria AZ 85345. Advance registration is not required and to-go meals are available. For more information, call 623-773-7436.

Peoria, Arizona

ABOUT

Peoria /piˈɔːriə/ is a city in Maricopa and Yavapai counties in the state of Arizona. Most of the city is located in Maricopa County, while a tiny portion in the north is in Yavapai County. It is a major suburb of Phoenix. According to 2019 Census Bureau estimates, the population of the city is 175,961.

#Charity#Free School Meals#Community#Dinner Meals#To Go Meals#Snacks#Kids#Advance Registration#Az#July
