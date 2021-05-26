Youth Summer Meals are Here!
The Peoria Community Center, in cooperation with the Peoria Unified School District, is offering free afternoon snacks and dinner meals through July 23, 2021 for kids 18 years and younger. Snacks, served 2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., and dinner, served 5 p.m. - 6 p.m., are available Monday through Friday at the Peoria Community Center at 8335 W. Jefferson Street, Peoria AZ 85345. Advance registration is not required and to-go meals are available. For more information, call 623-773-7436.