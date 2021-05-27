Williams Homers in Arcadia Victory Over Nandua

The Arcadia Firebirds traveled to Onley to face off against the Nandua Warriors May 18. The Firebirds bats came ready to play, having pivotal battles with Reghan Hintz right out the gate. They took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back after running in five runs in the third inning. They handed Nandua its first home loss to a Shore team in more than a decade with a 9-4 victory. Arcadia is currently tied with Chincoteague for first place in a tight district race after a late comeback loss to the Ponies on May 11.