Warriors Edge Firebirds in Soccer

Hey everyone true reno is back with another deck ive been playing around with. !!!DISCLAIMER!!! THIS DECK IS PROBABLY ONE OF MY SLOWEST but ima tier 3 player so oh well :) the main mulligan of this deck is to find far watch post to slow your opponet down to bring them to your level of game play and naralex for that chance at a sweet 4 mana 7/6 as for the other cards ill explain their use in the deck.