Warriors Edge Firebirds in Soccer

By ESP Editors
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe Nandua Warriors edged the Arcadia Firebirds 2-1 Monday evening in a physical, and at times, testy match on Arcadia’s home pitch. The tide shifted periodically in the first half, with each squad experiencing moments of offensive pressure. Thirteen minutes in, the balanced seesaw moved in Nandua’s favor after a goal from Hoslerson Joseph. Arcadia leveled the match 11 minutes later after Llilmer Perez found newly inserted striker, Enrry Perez, for a goal. Both teams had more chances in the first half, but ultimately, they remain deadlocked by halftime.

