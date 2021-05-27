Getting to Yes: Ohio has been a leader in the development of Alternative Dispute Resolution
Bea Larsen learned a tough lesson about life and her profession when she opened her own law practice in 1980. Larsen was poised for success as a private attorney. Over the previous 10 years she had gained notoriety and confidence as a public defender in Cincinnati, handling several high-profile criminal trials. In her private practice, however, she shifted to family law, taking on divorce cases. "I discovered that although I had good trial skills, if I won a case in domestic relations court, everybody lost," Larsen says. "The family was destroyed. I found that really upsetting."