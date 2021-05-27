Midnight Mania! Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez scheduled for July 17 main event

I’m ready to say it, folks – “The Head of the Table,” who I fully acknowledge, Roman Reigns, may be on my favorite run a WWE superstar has had since CM Punk, who had that ‘Summer of Punk’ run from the summer of 2011 all the way through the 2013 Royal Rumble. Sure, there was the Yes Movement in 2014. There was KofiMania in 2019. But, I’m talking about one guy going on a sustained run for the ages – not just a moment. Reigns has been terrific with Paul Heyman as his advocate and Jey Uso as his right hand man. He’s bona fide enough to be a credible long-running champion, but he’s arrogant and prickish enough for people to hate his guts. He’s neither the monster heel nor the slimy heel, but something that transcends categorization. That’s special – the whole thing just works, and I’m here for it. So, it makes sense that as this run continues, and the stakes get bigger and bigger, you’d want bigger opponents for Reigns. With SummerSlam right around the corner, the rumor is starting to fire up, and it sounds like John Cena is in the running to return and be that next big opponent for The Tribal Chief. Folks – ‘John Cena vs. Roman Reigns’ on the marquee sounds pretty damn enticing.