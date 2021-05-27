Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Midnight Mania! Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez scheduled for July 17 main event

By Andrew Richardson
MMAmania.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeatherweight fireworks will join the usual red, white, and blue variety in July. Per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight kingpin, Max Holloway, will return to cage opposite high-flying kickboxer, Yair Rodriguez, on July 17, 2021 at UFC Fight Night 191. Currently, the event’s location has yet to be announced.

www.mmamania.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Dalby
Person
Max Holloway
Person
Luke Rockhold
Person
Anthony Pettis
Person
Mike Bohn
Person
Jeremy Stephens
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Marvin Vettori
Person
Paul Felder
Person
Deron Winn
Person
Gray Maynard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Combat#Ufc Fight Night#July#Pantera#Instagram#Espn Mma#Ufcespn#Stylebender#Californian#Midnight Mania#Ufc Event#Midnight Music#Featherweight Fireworks#Ufc History#Peak Mma#Main Event
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
UFCMMA Fighting

Calvin Kattar defends corner not stopping brutal Max Holloway fight: ‘I’m not gonna take a knee for anybody’

Calvin Kattar took a licking in his most recent fight, but he’s definitely still ticking. The main event of the UFC’s first event on ABC this past January saw Kattar lose a lopsided decision to former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a fight that both showed off Kattar’s toughness and had viewers fearing for his safety. UFC President Dana White said afterwards he was afraid Kattar was in serious danger, while Holloway praised Kattar for going the distance.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC odds: Max Holloway opens as sizable betting favorite against Yair Rodriguez

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently announced the booking of a very intriguing Featherweight bout between former 145-pound champion, Max Holloway, taking on division standout Yair Rodriguez. Now, the betting odds for the bout are starting to trickle in. And perhaps to the surprise of nobody, Rodriguez (13-2-1) opened as the +300 underdog against the former 145-pound champion, who comes in as the -375 favorite, according to Bet Online.
UFCmymmanews.com

CFFC 96 results – Main event canceled moments prior to scheduled start

Cage Fury Fighting Championships held CFFC 96 on Friday, May 28, live from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The card which was supposed to be headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Rakim Cleveland and champion, Jamelle Jones, streamed live on UFC Fight Pass. The action kicked off with...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Michel Pereira vs. Niko Price added to July’s blockbuster UFC 264 event

The UFC has officially added Michel Pereira vs Niko Price to their insanely stacked UFC 264 event that’s set to take place on July 10. UFC 264 is set to feature one of the biggest fights of the year as Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier prepare to meet for the third time in their trilogy bout. In addition to that, however, we’re also going to be treated to a variety of other amazing fights – including this one.
UFCchatsports.com

Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich set for Bare Knuckle FC event on July 23

Paige VanZant has received her second assignment under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) banner. She will welcome fellow former UFC fighter turned recent BKFC signee, Rachael Ostovich, on an upcoming event currently scheduled for July 23. The fight was announced by the promotion Thursday afternoon on social media. VanZant...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Marina Rodriguez explains why Mackenzie Dern fight isn’t happening in July

UFC women’s strawweight contender Marina Rodriguez explained why the proposed Mackenzie Dern fight isn’t happening in July as was expected. Rodriguez is coming off of a big win over Michelle Waterson in her last outing and beat Amanda Ribas by knockout before that, so she’s one of the hottest fighters at 115lbs right now. Similarly, Dern has been red hot as of late with a four-fight win streak including a submission over Nina Nunes in her last fight. With both Rodriguez and Dern ranked in the top-10 of the division, UFC president Dana White recently said that the promotion was planning on having these two women headline a UFC Fight Night card on July 21.
UFCMMA Fighting

T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cory Sandhagen rebooked for July 24 UFC event

T.J. Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen once again are scheduled to fight after a cut to Dillashaw ruled him out of UFC Vegas 26. The top-tier bantamweights will meet at a July 24 event at a date and venue to be confirmed, the UFC announced Thursday. MMA Junkie was first to report the new booking.
UFCBloody Elbow

The Level Change Podcast 125: Jones’ HW debut, Fabia’s latest, Rodriguez-Holloway

Welcome to the The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez, featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights, and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.
UFCMMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Colby Covington trashes Ultimate Fighter (TUF) coaches, Brian Ortega fires back

Like it or not, the return of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) is imminent. The most recent season ended in November 2018, and the unprecedented extended layoff had many assuming that TUF was done for good, replaced by “Contenders Series” and “Looking For A Fight.” However, UFC has since announced otherwise, and the new season will premiere on June 1, 2021 on ESPN+.
UFCMMAmania.com

Report: Darren Till vs. Derek Brunson main event expected to be moved to London for Sept. 4

While nothing is finalized just yet it looks like Darren Till will be headed back to London for his main event clash with middleweight contender Derek Brunson this September. Per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Till’s matchup with Brunson, which was originally scheduled to headline UFC’s Fight Night event on Aug. 14, is likely to be moved to Sept. 4 in order to headline the promotion’s return to England.
UFCchatsports.com

Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin in the works for UFC 264 in July

A welterweight showdown pitting former interim champion Carlos Condit against Max Griffin is currently in the works for UFC 264, which takes place July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Multiple sources confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Thursday. MMA Junkie initially reported the fight. Following the toughest...
UFCSportsBook Review

UFC Vegas 28: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai Main Event Picks

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has a jam-packed schedule and this Saturday we are getting what should be a very entertaining heavyweight fight between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai. Here’s a complete preview, including updated betting odds and picks. Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Augusto Sakai. Saturday, June 05, 2021 – 11:05 PM...
UFCUSA Today

Brok Weaver (ex-UFC) vs. Brandon Jenkins (ex-LFA) set for Gamebred FC co-main event

Jorge Masvidal’s new bareknuckle venture continues to roll out bookings for its debut later this month. In the inaugural Gamebred Fighting Championship co-main event, Brok Weaver (16-6 MMA) will take on Brandon Jenkins (14-7 MMA) in a catchweight bout. A precise weight was not in the announcement made by promotion founder Jorge Masvidal. Weaver is a lightweight. Jenkins recently made the move to the division from welterweight.
WWEPWMania

Rumors On The WWE SummerSlam Main Event

WWE is planning a big main event for SummerSlam, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, as they want a big main event and guest host to make the show ‘stadium-worthy’. The rumor at this time is Roman Reigns defending the Universal title against John Cena. There were talks with Cena...
UFCava360.com

Throwback Interview: Nate Diaz in 2013

Eight years may have passed since this interview with Nate Diaz, but the message has stayed the same. The fan favorite returns the Octagon at UFC 263 to take on Leon Edwards in a five-round bout on the Pay-Per-View main card. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: http://bit.ly/2uJRzRR.
UFCMMA Fighting

The A-Side Live Chat: Rob Font & Cody Garbrandt’s future, Paul Felder’s legacy, Bellator 259 fallout, UFC Vegas 28 preview, more

This is The A-Side Live Chat. For this episode, MMA journalist Chris Rini joins José Youngs and E. Casey Leydon to react to some of the biggest stories in MMA. Some POSSIBLE topics include fallout from UFC Vegas 27, Rob Font’s masterful performance against Cody Garbrandt, Carla Esparza’s TKO over Yan Xiaonan, the recent retirement of lightweight contender Paul Felder, Cris Cyborg’s stoppage win over Leslie Smith, and more.
UFCUSA Today

Daniel Cormier questions if Stipe Miocic bulking up to beat Francis Ngannou would work

Daniel Cormier thinks Stipe Miocic putting on size likely wouldn’t change the outcome he had against UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou in their last fight. In a recent interview on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Miocic (20-4 MMA, 14-4 UFC) admitted that he came in too light for his rematch with Ngannou (16-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) at UFC 260. Miocic weighed in at 234 pounds, while Ngannou tipped the scale at 263. It was a formula that worked for Miocic in both his rematch and trilogy bout with Cormier, but not against Ngannou.
WWEsobrosnetwork.com

A John Cena Vs. Roman Reigns Summerslam Main Event? I’m In!

I’m ready to say it, folks – “The Head of the Table,” who I fully acknowledge, Roman Reigns, may be on my favorite run a WWE superstar has had since CM Punk, who had that ‘Summer of Punk’ run from the summer of 2011 all the way through the 2013 Royal Rumble. Sure, there was the Yes Movement in 2014. There was KofiMania in 2019. But, I’m talking about one guy going on a sustained run for the ages – not just a moment. Reigns has been terrific with Paul Heyman as his advocate and Jey Uso as his right hand man. He’s bona fide enough to be a credible long-running champion, but he’s arrogant and prickish enough for people to hate his guts. He’s neither the monster heel nor the slimy heel, but something that transcends categorization. That’s special – the whole thing just works, and I’m here for it. So, it makes sense that as this run continues, and the stakes get bigger and bigger, you’d want bigger opponents for Reigns. With SummerSlam right around the corner, the rumor is starting to fire up, and it sounds like John Cena is in the running to return and be that next big opponent for The Tribal Chief. Folks – ‘John Cena vs. Roman Reigns’ on the marquee sounds pretty damn enticing.