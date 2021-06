Chanlder Stephenson’s absence from Game Two between the Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens came as a last-minute surprise to many. Following the game, head coach Pete DeBoer said Stephenson was “day-to-day, upper body” in regards to the injury. DeBoer is not one to reveal a lot when it comes to injuries, so it’s likely we won’t know until game time if Stephenson will play in Game Three. If he doesn’t play, what are the options for the VGK?