Phoenix Rise

By Bhanuj Kappal
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 14 days ago
On last year’s Wild Wild East—Sunny Jain’s first album for Smithsonian Folkways—the Red Baraat bandleader recast the quintessential American cowboy in the image of the immigrant, a tribute to the courage and tenacity it takes to uproot yourself and build a new life in a new country. Drawing from disparate influences, Jain wove together an audacious soundtrack for this multi-cultural reboot of one of America’s most cherished myths. On his follow-up release, Phoenix Rise, he builds on those transnational foundations to make a new case for global citizenship and international solidarity, once popular ideas that have fallen out of fashion in these times of resurgent nationalism.

