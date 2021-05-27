Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cincinnati-Washington Runs

yourvalley.net
 2021-05-27

Nationals first. Trea Turner flies out to left center field to Jesse Winker. Juan Soto walks. Josh Bell singles to shallow left field. Juan Soto to second. Kyle Schwarber flies out to shallow left field to Jesse Winker. Starlin Castro singles to left field. Josh Bell to second. Juan Soto scores. Josh Harrison walks. Starlin Castro to second. Josh Bell to third. Alex Avila walks. Josh Harrison to second. Starlin Castro to third. Josh Bell scores. Andrew Stevenson reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow center field. Alex Avila out at second.

yourvalley.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Jonathan India
Person
Andrew Stevenson
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Starlin Castro
Person
Alex Avila
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Josh Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds 0
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBchatsports.com

The seven signature moments of the Cincinnati Reds season-changing run

SAN DIEGO –– Just over two weeks ago, Alex Blandino went from the mound to shortstop, and Mike Freeman then went from shortstop to the mound. On June 1, in the ninth inning of a 17-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, the Cincinnati Reds needed two position players to pitch and finish the ninth inning. With the loss, the Reds fell to 24-29 and 6 1/2 games back in the NL Central.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Wire Taps: Washington Nationals take 3 of 4 from New York Mets; Kyle Schwarber three home runs; Parra Shark returns...

How did the Nationals react to the reaction to Gerardo Parra returning to Nationals Park?. “We started laughing,” manager Davey Martinez said. “It was funny, because I watched J-Hay [Josh Harrison] and Josh Bell, [Jordy] Mercer, all those guys that weren’t here and didn’t experience it all the time, and you should have saw their faces. I mean, they were laughing they were excited about it. I told them it’s pretty cool to see them all do the Baby Shark. I know J-Hay mentioned, he said ‘I’m sure my daughters are doing it right now wherever they’re at right now if they’re watching the game.’ So hey, like I said, the fans were into it, it was a lot of fun. What can I say about Parra, comes in and gets a huge pinch hit for us and gets us going that inning.”
MLBMidland Daily News

Cleveland-Minnesota Runs

Twins first. Luis Arraez singles to center field. Josh Donaldson strikes out swinging. Trevor Larnach walks. Luis Arraez to second. Nelson Cruz pops out to shallow left field to Amed Rosario. Trevor Larnach to third. Luis Arraez scores. Max Kepler strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1...
MLBFOX Sports

Gutierrez scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (35-39, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-36, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (4-3, 5.11 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (3-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Atlanta will face off on Friday. The...
MLBnumberfire.com

Chas McCormick in center field for Houston on Friday

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Detroit Tigers. McCormick will man center after Myles Straw was given the night off against right-hander Wily Peralta. numberFire's models project McCormick to score 13.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Thompson expected to start as Miami hosts Washington

Washington Nationals (36-37, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (32-43, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (5-5, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Marlins: Zach Thompson (1-2, 1.50 ERA, .92 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +102, Nationals -118; over/under is 8 runs.
MLBFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Marlins rookie Thompson wins as he blows through Nationals with 11 strikeouts in six innings

Rookie Zach Thompson struck out 11 in six innings, helping the Miami Marlins beat Kyle Schwarber and the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Saturday. Thompson (2-2) held Schwarber in check while allowing two runs and three hits in his fourth major league start. Anthony Bender and Dylan Floro each got three outs before Yimi García earned his 12th save in 15 chances, working around Josh Harrison’s leadoff single in the ninth.
MLBnumberfire.com

Ender Inciarte starting in center field for Atlanta on Saturday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Inciarte will patrol center after Ehire Adrianza was shifted to left and Abraham Almonte was given the afternoon off. numberFire's models project Inciarte to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MLBexpressnews.com

Yordan Alvarez, Carlos Correa lift Astros over Tigers to cap doubleheader

DETROIT — Yordan Alvarez arrived as a last hope for an absent offense. Jose Altuve took a secondary lead off of second base. His leadoff double ignited a lineup listless for 11 innings of Saturday’s doubleheader. Two teammates did not advance him. Alvarez stood a strike away from repeating the frustration.
MLByourvalley.net

Houston-Detroit Runs

Tigers second. Miguel Cabrera singles to shallow left field. Daz Cameron reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Miguel Cabrera out at second. Eric Haase singles to right field. Daz Cameron to third. Isaac Paredes out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Kyle Tucker. Daz Cameron scores. Jake Rogers strikes out swinging.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Gallen scheduled to start for Diamondbacks at Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks (22-56, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (46-33, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-3, 3.67 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (7-2, 2.50 ERA, .92 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -281, Diamondbacks +233; over/under is 7...