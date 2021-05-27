Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Manga Goes on Hiatus Until July 1

By May 26, 18:30
Anime News Network
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:. Two geniuses. Two brains. Two hearts. One battle. Who will confess their love first…?!. Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane are two geniuses who stand atop their prestigious academy's student council, making them the elite among elite. But it's lonely at the top and each has fallen for the other. There's just one huge problem standing in the way of lovey-dovey bliss—they're both too prideful to be the first to confess their romantic feelings and thus become the “loser” in the competition of love! And so begins their daily schemes to force the other to confess first!

www.animenewsnetwork.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manga#Love Is War#Anime Series#Academy#Student Council#Hulu#Crunchyroll#Funimationnow#Ova
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
Country
Japan
Related
ComicsKotaku

Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Is Going On Hiatus

Weekly Shonen Jump announced that manga Jujutsu Kaisen will go on hiatus for the time being, starting with the installment slated to appear in the issue going on sale June 21. As reported by Comic Natalie, the official reason for the hiatus is the physical health of creator Gege Akutami. Debuting in March 2018, Jujutsu Kaisen tells the story of a student whose life is changed when he joins his high school’s Occult Club and is possessed by a cursed spirit. An anime adaptation wrapped up this spring. (Above is a cover from Viz’s English-language version of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, which can be read on Shueisha’s Manga Plus.)
ComicsAnime News Network

Maki Enjōji Launches New Manga on July 8

The July issue of Shogakukan's Petit Comic magazine revealed on Tuesday that Maki Enjōji's planned new manga is titled Amaku Naru Made Matemasen (I Can't Hold Out Until It's Sweet Enough), and it will debut in the magazine's next issue on July 8. Enjōji launched the Tsumari Sukitte Iitian dakedo,...
ComicsPosted by
Distractify

As 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Goes on Hiatus, Fans Send Their Support to Its Creator

Even though it currently only has one season out, the anime Jujutsu Kaisen has already become a big hit. The story of a kid named Yuji Itadori joining a secret society of jujutsu sorcerers after essentially letting a demon live inside him has gained fans all over. And as the storyline progresses, who knows how many new people could discover the series?
ComicsAnime News Network

HIDIVE Adds To Love Ru: Darkness Anime's Uncensored English Dub to Catalog

HIDIVE announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the To Love Ru: Darkness anime's uncensored English dub on June 23 at 1:00 p.m. EDT. The third To Love-Ru -Trouble- television anime series premiered in October 2012. Sentai Filmworks licensed both the 2012 television anime series and the 2015 sequel.
Comicsfilm-book.com

BELLE (2021) International Movie Trailer: Suzu reinvents herself on the Internet in Mamoru Hosoda‘s Anime Film

Belle Ryu to Sobakasu no Hime International Trailer. Mamoru Hosoda‘s Belle: Ryu to Sobakasu no Hime (2021) international movie trailer has been released by Toho. The Belle Ryu to Sobakasu no Hime international trailer stars Kaho Nakamura, Rina Izuta, Tina Tamashiro, Koji Yakusho, Shota Sometani, Ryo Narita, Kenjiro Tsuda, Mamoru Miyano, Toshiyuki Morikawa, Mami Koyama, Fuyumi Sakamoto, Ryoko Moriyama, Yoshimi Iwasaki, Michiko Shimizu, and Sachiyo Nakao.
ComicsAnime News Network

Live-Action Series About Baki BL Essay Casts Amane Okayama, Fuju Kamio

Okayama plays protagonist Akane's workplace subordinate, Kamio plays Akane's old high school classmate. The official website for the live-action series based on Grappler Baki BL de wa Nai ka to 1-Nichi 30-Jikan 30-Nichi Kangaeta Otome no Kiroku (Notes of a Girl Who Spent 30 Hours a Day for 300 Days Thinking "So Baki The Grappler Is BL, Right?"), sociologist Junko Kaneda's essay book about Keisuke Itagaki's martial arts manga Baki The Grappler, revealed two new cast members on Thursday.
ComicsAnime News Network

Gundam's Yoshikazu Yasuhiko Working on Unannounced Anime Film

Yasuhiko began his career as an animator at Mushi Productions in 1970. He designed the characters on the studio's Nozomi in the Sun 1971 series, which was his first collaboration with the show's storyboard artist and future Mobile Suit Gundam creator Yoshiyuki Tomino. The pair also worked together on Space Battleship Yamato's storyboards and Brave Raideen, before Tomino launched the Mobile Suit Gundam series in 1979 with character designs by Yasuhiko. Since then, Yasuhiko worked on character designs for other installments in the Gundam franchise, including Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam and Mobile Suit Gundam F91.
ComicsAnime News Network

Yui Horie Performs New Shaman King Anime's 2nd Ending Theme Song

Horie plays Iron Maiden Jeanne in both the new and the original anime. The anime premiered on April 1 and is ongoing. Netflix will stream the anime worldwide on August 9. The anime will have 52 episodes. The anime will adapt all 35 volumes of the manga's new complete edition,...
ComicsAnime News Network

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku Manga Ends With New Anime Episode

Manga ends on July 16; 11th volume launches on October 14 with bundled OAD. The 59th chapter of Fujita's Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku (Otaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii) manga on pixiv Comic revealed on Friday that the manga is ending in its next chapter on July 16. The manga also revealed that the 11th and final compiled book volume will ship on October 14, and the special edition will bundle the manga's third original anime disc. The disc will have an episode based on the "Company Outing" story from the manga's sixth volume. The chapter unveiled a key visual:
ComicsAnime News Network

Aruko, Wataru Hinekure's My Love Mix-Up! Manga Gets Short Spinoff

Viz Media revealed in February that it will release the manga. The company describes the series:. Boy loves girl. Girl loves other boy! Then other boy thinks first boy loves him!. Aruko and Hinekure launched the manga in June 2019. Shueisha published the manga's fifth compiled volume on March 25.
Video GamesAnime News Network

Rent-A-Girlfriend Manga Gets Crossover Smartphone Game With Other Shonen Magazine Heroines

A new website opened on Thursday to announce that Reiji Miyajima's Rent-A-Girlfriend (Kanojo, Okarishimasu) manga is inspiring a smartphone game titled Kanojo, Okarishimasu Heroine All-Stars that will launch in September. The game will feature crossover characters from other series that have appeared in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine, such as Fairy Tail, The Seven Deadly Sins, and Fire Force. The website teases the tagline: "Hey, which girls would you rent?"
ComicsAnime News Network

D_Cide Traumerei Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, July 10 Debut

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Akio Suyama join cast; Tokyo Jihen performs "Kemono no Kotowari" theme. The official website for the television anime of the D_Cide Traumerei multimedia project by media company Bushiroad and game developers Sumzap and Drecom began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals two more cast members and the July 10 premiere for the anime, and also previews the anime's theme song "Kemono no Kotowari" (The Reasoning of Beasts) by Tokyo Jihen.
ComicsAnime News Network

GKIDS Licenses Production I.G's The Deer King Anime Film

GKIDS announced on Friday that it has licensed Shika no Ō: Yuna to Yakusoku no Tabi (The Deer King: The Promised Journey With Yuna), the anime film of Nahoko Uehashi's Shika no Ō (The Deer King) medical fantasy novel series, and will theatrically screen the film with both English subtitles and an English dub in North America in early 2022. GKIDS is streaming an English-subtitled teaser trailer for the film.
ComicsAnime News Network

Scarlet Nexus Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video, More Cast

The official website for the television anime of Bandai Namco Entertainment's Scarlet Nexus role-playing game began streaming the show's second promotional video on Saturday. The video previews rock band THE ORAL CIGARETTES' opening theme song "Red Criminal." New cast members include:. Yūma Uchida as Nagi Karman. Asuka Nishi as Naomi...
Comicsotakuusamagazine.com

Azuki, New Digital Manga Service, Launches June 28

When it comes to digital manga, there’s a new game in town called Azuki. The new digital manga service, which will offer simulpub chapters and a back catalog, launches June 28. Azuki’s first big partner will be Kodansha USA. The service will be free (select chapters with ads) or $4.99...
Comicsotakuusamagazine.com

Sonny Boy Shares New Trailer, Preview Planned for This Weekend

A new trailer has dropped for Sonny Boy, which is being directed by One-Punch Man’s Shingo Natsume and is a work from the studio Madhouse. Natsume also wrote the scripts for the anime and it’s based on his ideas. Cowboy Bebop director Shinichiro Watanabe worked on the title as the musical advisor.
TV Seriesasumetech.com

Netflix: What is Record of Ragnarok about?

Netflix has been treating us extremely well with new anime series this year, and with Record of Ragnarok debuting on the platform today, it doesn’t look like the streaming network will be slowing down any time soon. The anime was a part of Netflix’s June 2021 new anime releases along...