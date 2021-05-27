Cancel
How to Leave Your Body

By Shaad D’Souza
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2017, Alessio Natalizia made an interesting claim about the brusque, intelligent dance music he was making as Not Waving: “We live in such a fucked-up world, so it’s important to make some optimistic music once in a while,” he said. “I think it’s our job as an artist to give options, to give possibilities, and a different way of doing things. And I think hope is one of those options.”

Pitchfork

The Work Is Slow

All four musicians in avant-rock supergroup Body Meπa—drummer Greg Fox, bassist Melvin Gibbs, and guitarists Sasha Frere-Jones and Grey McMurray—have spent their careers in myriad contexts, and their debut album together, The Work Is Slow, finds them operating in yet another mode, dishing out sprawling post-rock jams both jazzy and psychedelic. One could point to previous efforts as antecedents—jazz-fusion freak-outs in Gibbs’ Power Tools, funk-rock meanderings in Frere-Jones’ Ui, drugged-out fuzz in Fox’s Teeth Mountain—but the quartet sounds supremely focused on this record. More than their other output, the goal here is to entrance.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

“Everything Is Different (To Me)”

Portland, Oregon’s Graham Jonson—aka quickly, quickly—is a psych-pop singer-songwriter who grew up steeped in the off-kilter samples of producers like J Dilla and Madlib. “Feel,” the first single from the 20-year-old’s forthcoming Ghostly debut, The Long and Short of It, stood out for the way its bustling drum break buoyed the nonchalant vocals and ornate production. “Everything Is Different (To Me),” the album’s latest single, is another winning showcase for quickly, quickly’s magpie approach. A woodsy acoustic guitar riff, percolating beats, and swooning strings complement the altered states evoked by Jonson’s matter-of-fact ruminations (“Having trouble sitting steady/Product of my smoking weed,” he murmurs at one point). In the song’s ’90s-esque video, Jonson can be seen wearing a Slint T-shirt, suggesting his tastes run beyond baroque slacker pop and dusty breakbeats. For now, though, “Everything Is Different (To Me)” is an intoxicating example of quickly, quickly’s head-nodding alt-pop.
Pitchfork

Reflection

For what is ostensibly club music, Loraine James’ productions can feel fiercely guarded. Many dancers and DJs favor smoothly paved superhighways to bliss; James’ zig-zagging tracks are filled with potholes, speed bumps, and the occasional vertiginous bridge to nowhere. The London musician likes her beats jagged and her melodies slippery, and there’s an abrasiveness to her work—club bangers and sofa chillers alike—that seems to warn: Don’t get too comfortable.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

epiphany

Ka$hdami is attempting to do what only a few have done before: breakthrough on a major scale while rapping over plugg beats. The production style originally shaped by MexikoDro, StoopidXool, and the rest of a crew called Beat Pluggz is like Atlanta trap beats merged with Screw music and Zelda OST melodies. It was the foundation of many promising rappers on SoundCloud in the mid-2010s, including UnoTheActivist, Thouxanbanfauni, Yung Bans, and, most famously, Playboi Carti. But a wave of “type beats” producers oversaturated the sound with half-assed imitations. Soon enough, it felt like everyone with a SoundCloud account had adopted the form, and by the time Carti put out his heavily anticipated 2017 debut mixtape, he’d left it behind. Plugg music was then unfairly written off as underground and played out until recently when a new wave of rappers and producers who never stopped loving it emerged.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Perfume Genius and Hypnotic Brass Ensemble Cover “A Fullness of Light in Your Soul”: Listen

Perfume Genius and the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble have shared a cover of Richard Youngs’ “A Fullness of Light in Your Soul,” from the ensemble’s forthcoming album This Is a Mindfulness Drill. The LP—due out June 25 via Jagjaguwar—is a tribute to Youngs’ 1998 LP Sapphie, and features additional collaborations with Moses Sumney and Sharon Van Etten. Check out “A Fullness of Light in Your Soul” below.
Pitchfork

This Time I’ll Be of Use

Indianapolis rappers Sirius Blvck and Oreo Jones, and producer David Moose Adamson have been orbiting each other for years. Before uniting as 81355 (pronounced “bless”) on Justin Vernon and the Dessner brother’s 37d03d label, the group members were in regular contact through features, shows, and the general closeness of the Naptown music community. Blvck and Jones, in fact, amassed enough recordings to release a joint album, unconcerned., at the tail end of 2020. This shared history is the foundation of This Time I’ll Be of Use, a record that brims with easy fusion and harmony.
Certain Songs #2124: Roxy Music – “Both Ends Burning”

One of Bryan Ferry’s great lyrical talents was taking phrases that were otherwise cliches and making something original out of them: “All I Want Is You,” “The Thrill of It All” are two prime examples, as is the majestic “Both Ends Burning,” the final single from Roxy Music’s early run.
Tash Sultana: “I always think there is never enough guitar on records. I’m all for the guitar layering and layering and layering...“

Going into 2020, Tash Sultana was riding high. The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist had sold out three nights at Brixton Academy before their debut album even landed. Then Flow State came out, with its reggae-inflected hit single Jungle. Tash sold 100,000 concert tickets in their native Australia, racked up a billion...
Listen to the Feedback From Your Body and Soul

I lay down to sleep on Sunday night with a sense of peaceful contentment and satisfaction — it had been a good weekend. Plenty of time spent relaxing, reading, and watching a little TV;. A few beers and a takeout meal on Friday evening;. A 10km run on Saturday morning...
Fifty Less Punchy Ways to Leave Your Lover

You borrow your friend’s car and park it behind our apartment. We spend the weekend sorting through our stuff, making a You pile, a Me pile, and an Us pile. We give the Us pile to a trusted third party, perhaps an aunt, who, in turn, threatens to cut each item in the Us pile in half. When one of us flinches and says we’d rather see the other have the thing than see it destroyed, this aunt sagely places the thing in that person’s pile. Then you take the You pile down to your friend’s car and scram, Jack.
Pitchfork

The Avalanches Share MF DOOM Remix of “Tonight May Have to Last Me All My Life”: Listen

The Avalanches have shared an MF DOOM remix of their song “Tonight May Have to Last Me All My Life.” The remix appears on the 20th anniversary deluxe edition of their landmark debut Since I Left You, which is out tomorrow (June 4) via Astralwerks. The deluxe edition of Since I Left You features remixes by Leon Vynehall, Black Dice, Carl Craig, Sinkane, and more. Listen to MF DOOM’s posthumous rework below.
Bluckther and Martin Trevy Team up for “Your Body”

Colombian DJ/Producer Bluckther has teamed up with Martin Trevy for his new single, “Your Body“. Immediately, its blistering atmosphere becomes infectious and Martin Trevy’s smooth vocals take us to the scene of events. Imagine a lover counting the hours until he finally feels, sees, and tastes his flame again. Also, over brooding soundscapes and thumping beats, the production gathers momentum. Thereafter, “Your Body” evolves into an enticing ensemble, and as the first drop approaches, fans are taken for a highway ride of emotions. It’s a wonderful House track that sets the tone for summer and its wild shenanigans.
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble – “A Fullness Of Light In Your Soul” (Feat. Perfume Genius) (Richard Youngs Cover)

Bloomington, Indiana indie label Jagjaguwar has been celebrating its 25th anniversary with a bunch of great musical surprises like Bon Iver’s collaboration with poet Ross Gay. The latest is this new cover of Richard Youngs’ “A Fullness Of Light In Your Soul,” performed by Hypnotic Brass Ensemble and Perfume Genius. It comes from This Is A Mindfulness Drill, a full tribute album to Youngs’ album Sapphie. The album also features Sharon Van Etten and Moses Sumney, who shows up on the previously released “It Will Be Fire.”
Pitchfork

Changephobia

The ecstatic peak of Changephobia arrives in “4Runner,” an instant addition to the canon of jangly, smeared-pastel pop songs about cars: It feels wrong to listen at any speed under 50 mph. “Take off a shift for me/I’m waiting down the street,” Rostam Batmanglij sings in a conversational tone, the kind of writing and delivery that invokes the magic of the everyday. “Take all the time you want to come, come, come.” It’s a good example of what works about Changephobia, which often wrestles with expression and finding the right words. Even the album title is pitched as a winking take on a “Coexist” bumper sticker: earnest but self-aware, an awkward name for an awkward feeling.
Jon Hawkins

This Is Why People Are Leaving Your Articles

Readers will leave after your introduction if they feel mis-sold to. As writers, almost all our efforts are aimed towards a specific goal. We want to attract readers. And we want our message to resonate with as many people as possible.
Pitchfork

Listen to Mulah Mitch’s “Reloaded”: The Ones

Mulah Mitch’s “Reloaded” could have premiered on a Smack DVD. The Boston rapper is so East Coast that I’m surprised he’s not trying to reignite the coastal wars. “I grew up broke, grabbed the pack I won’t be broke again/Bro an inspiration he make me want to go legit/Grab the rental then we treat it like a stolen whip/I got a gun, I got a pack, bitch I’m on my shit,” he raps. Though you can feel the relentlessness of Flamers era Meek and the intensity of late 2000s NYC mixtape rap, it doesn’t feel completely like a throwback. Its sharp punchlines, evocative street tales, and charismatic flows are suited for any era.
11 Great Ways to Leave Your Amp at Home

You’re not likely to find a building with as many unswerving amp apologists as Sweetwater. If we’re not playing ’em or recording ’em, then we’re telling stories about the one that got away. The ozone aroma of those tubes firing up. The flight deck’s assortment of knobs, lights, and switches. The distressed sound of that original speaker blowing its voice out and begging for more. There’s just something about these relics of the Atomic Age that draws us in like moths to a flame.
POPSUGAR

18 Sunscreens Your Body Absolutely Needs This Summer

If you do nothing else for your skin, at the very least, you should get into the habit of wearing sunscreen daily. Of course, sunscreen isn't just necessary during those special trips to the beach where you find yourself sunbathing for hours on end, but it's especially necessary true during the spring and summer months, when sleeveless tops and bikinis will leave your shoulders and body exposed to the sun's harmful rays no matter how much time you spend outdoors. Instead of waiting for the dreaded burn to happen — and reaching for the aloe as soon as it does — step up and take care of your skin in advance with a sunscreen that'll take care of your entire body.
Pitchfork

Avow

There is no escaping a Portal record. The Australian avant-garde metal band deliberately packs every bar of their music to attain maximum carnage. They do not yield to melody, space, or enunciation. Instead, they “selfishly explore the abhorrent side of life,” as guitarist Horror Illogium once put it. Portal’s sixth album, Avow, is especially punishing. Each of its six tracks is dense with mayhem—fast-flying shrapnel that tears through the temporal lobe and leaves you in a state of frenzied delirium. In Portal’s world, the path to transcendence is not meditation but the merciless bombardment of life’s ugliest shit. Somewhere in that thorny tangle lies divine madness—ecstasy bred from agony.