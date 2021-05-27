How to Leave Your Body

Ka$hdami is attempting to do what only a few have done before: breakthrough on a major scale while rapping over plugg beats. The production style originally shaped by MexikoDro, StoopidXool, and the rest of a crew called Beat Pluggz is like Atlanta trap beats merged with Screw music and Zelda OST melodies. It was the foundation of many promising rappers on SoundCloud in the mid-2010s, including UnoTheActivist, Thouxanbanfauni, Yung Bans, and, most famously, Playboi Carti. But a wave of “type beats” producers oversaturated the sound with half-assed imitations. Soon enough, it felt like everyone with a SoundCloud account had adopted the form, and by the time Carti put out his heavily anticipated 2017 debut mixtape, he’d left it behind. Plugg music was then unfairly written off as underground and played out until recently when a new wave of rappers and producers who never stopped loving it emerged.