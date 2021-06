As one of the Kiwi pioneers in responsible investing, major Aotearoa New Zealand asset manager Kiwi Wealth has collaborated with German index engineer Solactive to create a bespoke benchmark aligned with the asset manager’s own sustainability principles. This new index – the Solactive Kiwi Global Markets Screened Index – took effect on 1 June and is now utilised as the benchmark for Kiwi Wealth’s Core Global Equity Fund. The index covers the largest c.3,000 companies in Developed and Emerging Markets and excludes any company on the Kiwi Wealth exclusion list.