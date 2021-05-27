Berkshire Reads, May 2021

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — Berkshire Botanical Garden, 5 West Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge, Mass., presents New England Plant Communities 5:30-7 p.m. May 13 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 16. Join ecologist Ted Elliman for an exploration of native New England plant communities. A Thursday lecture will cover many of the forest, meadow and wetland habitats found in Berkshire County, discussing their physical and ecological features — topography, geology, soils and moisture — as well as their characteristic plant associations, including both common and rare plants. Non-members, $100; members, $80. For information, visit http://www.berkshirebotanical.org/events or call 413-298-3926.