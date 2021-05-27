Cancel
World

Pray for Haiti

By Paul A. Thompson
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 14 days ago
On Pray for Haiti’s opening song, “The 26th Letter,” Mach-Hommy raps about a sort of alchemy: “It’s crazy what y’all can do with some old Polo and ebonics.” The spectral Newark rapper’s work blurs the sounds and images of past lives, be they rap songs from his adolescence or his ancestors dating back generations. He will interpolate Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album cuts then slip into Haitian Creole, nod to ritualistic healing practices and then to Thirstin Howl III. His slang and diction shift depending on the narrator, depending on the mood, the beat, the threat or the plea being conveyed. His work is not designed to be decoded; its success does not hinge on the listener knowing which words or cadences are borrowed from Vol. 3 or Mm..Food?, or on the Creole being translated exactly. Mach reveals himself slowly, through allusion and immersion, an image loading grainily. Pray for Haiti is his most ambitious, definitive project since his 2016 masterpiece Haitian Body Odor, a collage rendered in full.

