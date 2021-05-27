Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Senate gives initial OK to boosting its expense pay

By Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate late Wednesday gave an initial OK to boosting the daily expense pay that lawmakers who live outside of Maricopa receive during the legislative session.

The Senate in a voice vote agreed to raise the per diem rate for rural lawmakers to the one federal employees receive when they travel to Phoenix for business.

The proposal by Republican Sen. David Gowan of Sierra Vista originally also gave lawmakers in Maricopa County an increase in daily expense pay, but it was amended Wednesday to leave that at $35 a day.

Under HB2053, rural lawmakers would get $56 a day for food and $151 for lodging during the first 120 days of the legislative session. The rate would be cut in half after 120 session days. Rural lawmakers currently get a flat $60 a day for expenses and that hasn’t changed since 1984.

The pay and rates would be automatically adjusted each year when the U.S. General Services Administration sets them for federal workers. .The rates for Maricopa County lawmakers would drop after 120 days in session to $10 a day, as it is currently,

Lawmakers earn $24,000 a year in salary, which can only be modified by voters, who have repeatedly rejected increases over the years. Therefore, the per diem becomes a significant contributor to their income during session.

The measure now needs a formal Senate vote before heading to the House for action.

Rural lawmakers from both parties support the increase, saying that serving in the Legislature often costs them more than they take home in pay and prevents average residents from running for office.

“This is not a salary increase,” said Sen. Lisa Otondo, a Democrat who lives in Yuma and represents a sprawling district that stretches from the Southwest Valley to the Mexican border. “This is a per diem increase so that candidates from either party can have access and run for this office and not lose money.”

Gowan also lobbied the public for support of his proposal.

“I do have to hold down two households in the meantime while I’m here during the five to six month period of time,” Gowan said. “The issue here is about being able to do the travel, being able to pay for the living expenses that incurs while we’re here.”

Lawmakers approved a per diem hike in 2019, but it was vetoed by Gov. Doug Ducey.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
246K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
City
Sierra Vista, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Government
City
Yuma, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Arizona House#The Senate#Federal Employees#Public Employees#Ap#The Arizona Senate#Republican#Democrat#Mexican#Daily Expense Pay#Increases#Maricopa County Lawmakers#Expenses#Rural Lawmakers#Federal Workers#Money#Salary#Average Residents#Voters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Socialist Lee Carter among incumbents to lose in primary

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Lee Carter, a two-term socialist Democrat in the Virginia legislature, lost his reelection bid in Tuesday’s primary election. Carter, who represents the Manassas area in the General Assembly, also ran for governor and finished last in that five-way race. He is one of at least three...
Posted by
The Associated Press

North Carolina city commits $2.1M for reparations

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina city has committed $2.1 million toward funding reparations, an initiative it began last summer when it joined a number of U.S. cities which have voted to address their histories of racism and discrimination. The Asheville City Council approved a budget amendment on Tuesday...
Arizona StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Arizona history-June 13-19

On this date in 1862, Sylvester Mowry’s silver mine at Patagonia was confiscated and Mowry was arrested on charges of being a Confederate sympathizer. On this date in 1901, the first commencement exercises were held at Northern Arizona Normal School with class of four graduates. On this date in 1908,...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Anti-abortion groups challenge Louisville buffer zone law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Anti-abortion groups are challenging a new Louisville law that creates a buffer zone to keep protesters from an area in front of a downtown abortion clinic. The new law passed by the Louisville Metro Council last month creates a 10-foot-wide (3-meter-wide) zone outside health care facilities,...
Arizona Statetucson.com

Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee announces GOP bid for governor

PHOENIX — State Treasurer Kimberly Yee is hoping to ride the same political path as the current governor. In a video Monday, Yee announced she wants to be the Republican nominee for the state's top executive post in 2022. Yee, the first Asian-American elected to Arizona statewide office, provided little...
Arizona Statetucson.com

Arizona Republicans fight back against election fraud claims

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in Arizona’s largest county are escalating their defense of their 2020 vote count, putting them increasingly at odds with former President Donald Trump and a sizeable chunk of their party that believes without evidence that something was amiss. Maricopa County’s top officials, almost all of them...
Maricopa County, AZAZFamily

Maricopa County fights back against election fraud claims

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in Arizona’s largest county are escalating their defense of their 2020 vote count, putting them increasingly at odds with former President Donald Trump and a sizeable chunk of their party that believes without evidence that something was amiss. Maricopa County’s top officials, almost all of them...
Arizona Statearizonadailyindependent.com

Yee Jumps Into Arizona Governor’s Race

On Monday, Arizona Treasurer, Kimberly Yee released a video announcing her campaign to be Arizona’s next Governor. The announcement was long expected by Valley politicos, although it came as a surprise to some who had expected her to stay put in a relatively safe Treasurer’s race. “I’m running for Governor...
Arizona StateWashington Post

Arizona is now ground zero in Republicans’ war on voting

UNDETERRED BY the backlash to Georgia’s new anti-voting law, Arizona Republicans have made their state ground zero in the party’s spurious efforts to question the 2020 election results and restrict voting. First, they insisted on running a chaotic “audit” of the 2020 vote in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous, without the expertise or the safeguards to do so credibly; that nightmare continues, and the results could seriously harm faith in U.S. elections. Then, Arizona Republicans imposed what they call “fixes” to state election law, including a new voting restriction that is pointless — if your goal is to make elections simple and fair.
Maricopa County, AZtucson.com

Maricopa supervisors call Senate election audit a 'mockery' and 'sham process'

PHOENIX — Maricopa County supervisors blasted Senate President Karen Fann on Monday, accusing her of allowing a "mockery'' to be made of the election process with her audit. On one hand, the board and County Recorder Stephen Richer prepared a 14-page letter responding to Fann's specific questions — they called them accusations — about everything from handling of the ballots to whether a database had been deleted after the election but before files were delivered to Senate-hired auditors. In each case, they said either that the information is false or that they cannot or will not provide what she wants.
Arizona StateWSIL TV

Arizona sheriff’s immigration patrols to cost public $200M

PHOENIX (AP) — The costs to taxpayers from a racial profiling lawsuit stemming from former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration patrols a decade ago in metro Phoenix are expected to reach $202 million by summer 2022. Officials approved a tentative county budget Monday that provides $31 million for the cost of complying with court orders in the fiscal year that begins on July 1. No one in county government can say exactly when those costs will start to decline. Taxpayers in Maricopa County are on the hook for the costs after a 2013 verdict concluded Arpaio’s officers had profiled Latinos in traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.
Maricopa County, AZkawc.org

Maricopa County Supervisors Reject Election Audit Meeting Request With Senate

PHOENIX -- The chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is pretty much telling Senate President Karen Fann what she can do with her invitation for a Q & A session. In a sharply worded statement, Jack Sellers said Fann is effectively accusing county officials of deleting files off a server before it was turned over to the Senate as part of a subpoena.
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

Arizona's GOP state treasurer launches bid for governor

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee (R) on Monday launched her campaign for governor. Yee, the first Asian American woman elected to the Arizona legislature, held up her own family's story of finding success in America in a campaign video. "My family came here and opened a grocery store in the...
Maricopa County, AZkjzz.org

Maricopa County Supervisors To Hold Meeting To 'Refute Lies'

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will be holding a public meeting May 17. Its purpose, according to Chairman Jack Sellers, will be to “refute lies, and lay out facts” about issues brought up by Senate President Karen Fann related to the ongoing audit of last year’s election. Fann, meanwhile,...