The first of faces of the Baltimore Ravens is Lamar Jackson. After winning a unanimous NFL MVP in 2019, there is no doubt that Jackson is the face of the Ravens franchise. Since taking over the reins from Joe Flacco back during Week 10 of 2018, he has established himself as an elite starting quarterback and perhaps the most fun player to watch in the NFL. He was named the number-one player on the NFL’s Top-100 list going into 2020 despite being just 23 years old at the time.