Norwalk, CT

New Trustees to Join the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Board

By Canaiden Staff
norwalkplus.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwalk, CT – The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is pleased to announce that Kathleen Custis, Reverend Roosevelt Ewell, and Pamela Murrin have joined the Board of Trustees. Patsy Brescia, Chairman of the Board of Trustees said, “We are thrilled to have Kathleen Custis, Pamela Murrin and Reverend Roosevelt Ewell join our diversely talented Board of Trustees and gain their respective capabilities in the oversight of the museum. Our Trustees play a pivotal role in enhancing our cultural, educational and institutional programs.”

www.norwalkplus.com
