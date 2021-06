The Angels’ game was on Youtube on Thursday night and a couple hundred thousand people watched them pick up the 7-5 victory over the Tigers. If you had the over in this game, the last few innings were pretty brutal. Entering the bottom of the seventh inning, the Angels led 2-1. Two innings later, there were nine more runs on the board. The offense started with the Halos putting five runs on the board in the bottom half of the seventh.