LeBron James 'Wants To See' The Bloke Who Threw Popcorn On Russell Westbrook

By Max Sherry
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 13 days ago

The recent popcorn-throwing incident involving Russell Westbrook and a spectator has sparked outrage among NBA experts and players alike. One of those people who was fuming was LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers megastar says he "wants to see" the man who poured the popcorn on Westbrook's head as the...

www.sportbible.com
Follow SPORTbible for the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. With up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest football, UFC and boxing stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/
Lebron James
Russell Westbrook
Joy Taylor
Skip Bayless
Russ
#Bloke#Popcorn#Nba Players#Go Game#Espn#Twitter#Sixers#Joytaylortalks#Nba Players#Man#The Game#Sportscenter#Philadelphia#Pocket#Things
