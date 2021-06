The idea that Fabio Paratici and Tottenham Hotspur could win the transfer of Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli is positive for Spurs’ future engine room. With a new Managing Director of Football at the helm who came from Italy, we can expect new transfer rumors to connect Tottenham and various Italian clubs almost daily. Some rumors pick up steam and others fizzle out. One new rumor that would boost Spurs faithful and help in the middle of the park is Tottenham signing Sassuolo’s midfielder.