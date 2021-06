Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says he's always had a competitive nature. The Portugal international made the admission in a fans manutd.com Q&A. "So that comes from my childhood," he said. "For me, the desire to win the games and to win something is always on me and I think it's part of me. I don't know where this comes from but, in my family, nobody likes to lose. I think I grew up seeing my cousins, my brother, my uncles, my dad fighting to win.