Briscoe County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Hale, Hall, Lubbock, Motley by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Briscoe; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Hale; Hall; Lubbock; Motley; Swisher SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LUBBOCK NORTHWESTERN DICKENS...FLOYD...NORTHERN CROSBY...WESTERN MOTLEY EASTERN HALE...SOUTHWESTERN HALL...SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER AND BRISCOE COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 PM CDT At 1112 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Mackenzie Reservoir to 8 miles southwest of Silverton to 7 miles north of Aiken to Lockney to 6 miles southwest of Floydada to 4 miles northwest of Lorenzo. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Plainview, Floydada, Silverton, Caprock Canyon State Park, Lockney, Petersburg, Quitaque, Cone, South Plains, Claytonville, Dougherty, Aiken, Flomot, Valley Schools and Seth Ward. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas.

alerts.weather.gov
#Special Weather Statement#Tornado Watch
