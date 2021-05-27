Letter to the editor: GOP reps who voted in favor of Jan. 6 investigation deserve support
The 35 Republican Congressmen and Congresswomen who voted in favor of the bipartisan investigation into the January 6 attack on Congress deserve support and acknowledgement. Their support demonstrates true patriotism. Their support recognizes the necessity for action to help prevent future rebellious attacks on our wavering democracy. All those responsible for the vicious attack must be held accountable and brought to justice.