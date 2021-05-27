Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 23:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marion A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL MARION COUNTY At 1111 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located just southwest of Hillsboro, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hillsboro, Marion, Goessel, Lehigh, Durham, Pilsen and Marion Lake. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH