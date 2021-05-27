Left #1: Ryan Hawk

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. RYAN ELLIS, a singer, songwriter, and worship leader, is the newest member to join the PROVIDENT LABEL GROUP/SONY MUSIC family. His debut single is "Heart of the Father." ELLIS said, "This song was written in a season where I was really discovering the grace of God and His kindness, patience, and mercy," Ryan Ellis shares about "Heart of the Father." He continues, "I was a worship pastor living in a city called Isla Vista, California. The goal behind our ministry was to show the people in the party city that it doesn’t matter where you are or what stage of life you’re in -- there’s always going to be the grace and love of God waiting for you. He always accepts us exactly where we’re at, and walks alongside us. I feel like this song shows what it is to be a believer and how we’re called to walk and love people. I hope this song blesses you."