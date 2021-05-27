Left #1: Ryan Hawk
There are lots of good jokes about White people having no culture. Witty memes about White culture just being about uptight discomfort, a need for control, disdain for the different, and having poor taste all ring true more than half the time. White people join hands self-righteously as we ridicule other White people who are somehow more White than we are, to help ourselves sleep at night, or for social currency, or maybe to show an actual interest in systemic change. Whiteness is a double-edged sword, with one side being as sharp as the other, though each cuts for completely different reasons. On one edge, there is virulent racism, misogyny, and a sense of entitlement. On the other, a solicitous performance that fails to be effective in all the areas that count.bostonhassle.com