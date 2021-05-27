Cancel
Sports

PREP ROUNDUP: No. 4 Caston softball falls to Northfield at sectional

By From Staff Reports
Pharos-Tribune
Pharos-Tribune
 22 days ago

A season that saw the Caston softball team reach a No. 1 ranking for the first time in school history came to an end on Wednesday.

The No. 4-ranked Comets ran into a hot team in Northfield in a semifinal game. The Norse were coming off a 4-2 win over No. 2 North Miami in a first-round game and they followed that up with a 7-4 win over the Comets at the Class A North Miami Sectional.

The Norse (15-9) played from ahead, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first. The Comets (22-4) got to within 3-2 with two runs in the bottom of the third. Maddi Smith stole second and third and then scored on a passed ball that barely got past the catcher for the first run. Annie Harsh added an RBI single.

But the Norse responded with two runs in the top of the fourth to answer right back. They added two more in the fifth to take a 7-2 lead and held off the Comets’ rally in the bottom of the seventh.

Kinzie Mollenkopf had an RBI double in the seventh for the Comets. Addison Zimpleman added an RBI single.

Zimpleman drew the start and allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks with one strikeout in 3 2/3 innings. Mollenkopf allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

Mollenkopf went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored at the plate. Zimpleman had two singles, an RBI and run scored. Macee Hinderlider had two singles. Eillie Deming had a single. Smith scored two runs.

The Comets had a lot of underclassmen contribute to their breakthrough 22-win season but will miss seniors Deming, Layne Oliver, Rebekah Milburn and Olivia Boldry.

Northfield will play No. 7 West Central for the sectional title at 5:30 p.m. today.

BASEBALL

ROCHESTER 10, CASS 1

Cass’ season ended with a 6-16 record as the Kings fell in the first round at the Class 2A Wabash Sectional.

Nathaniel Moss had a sac fly for the Kings that tied the game at 1-all in the first.

But the Zebras (17-11) utilized a five-run fourth inning and four-run fifth to pull away.

David Woolever, Adam Bandelier and Robert Fitch all pitched for the Kings.

LOGAN 7, TWIN LAKES 5

The Berries (21-8) concluded the regular season with a win over Twin Lakes on Tuesday at Jim Turner Field.

Caleb Crook had another solid start throwing 5 2/3 innings allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits while striking out four.

The Berries offense was led by Ethan Denny going 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Calryan Parmeter went 2-for-3 with a triple and scored twice. Gavin Smith and Kaiden Lucero each had a triple, RBI and two runs scored. Tristan Kitchel had a double and RBI. Isaac Russell added a hit and Izak Mock added a run scored.

Logan plays Harrison at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Class 4A Lafayette Jeff Sectional. No. 10 McCutcheon beat Jeff 6-4 to open the sectional Wednesday and will play Kokomo Saturday.

Pharos-Tribune

Pharos-Tribune

Logansport, IN
Media Account for Pharos-Tribune

#Baseball#Northfield#Sectional#Jim Turner#Norse#Baseball Rochester 10#Cass 1 Cass#Kings#Berries
