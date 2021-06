The great sport of snowmobiling is only possible due to the many great, behind-the-scenes volunteers who work tirelessly to create, maintain and protect the places where we ride. The recent International Snowmobile Congress event in Omaha was a gathering of the leaders in that movement – and each year, that group picks a Snowmobiler, Snowmobile Family, Youth Snowmobiler, Dealer and Snowmobile Club Of The Year to honor. This mission is two part: To truly honor those who deserve the award, but also to hope their efforts inspire snowmobilers like you to get involved in the grass roots level of the sport.