Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Placid, NY

North Elba seeks ORDA board candidates

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 14 days ago

LAKE PLACID — The town of North Elba is looking for people who might be interested in serving on the state Olympic Regional Development Authority’s Board of Directors. The North Elba Town Council voted earlier this month to recommend that Art Lussi — a current board member whose family owns the Crowne Plaza Resort, and whose father Serge served on the ORDA board for years — fill the board’s vice chairman seat. The current vice chairman, former NBC News chief Andy Lack, has decided to step down, according to town Supervisor Jay Rand. ORDA, however, has not been made aware if Lack is stepping down or not, according to ORDA Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Communications Scott Christiansen. Lack could not be reached by deadline Wednesday.

www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Creek, NY
City
Elba, NY
City
North Elba, NY
Lake Placid, NY
Government
City
Lake Placid, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Beaney
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Chairman#Regional Council#Vice Chairman#State Council#Regional Development#Board Of Directors#The Orda Board#Nbc News#Lack#Empire State Development#Chairwoman Kelly Cummings#State Senate#Crowne Plaza Resort#Orda Vice President#Town Supervisor#Gov Cuomo#Belleayre Mountain#Olympic Sports Complex#Whiteface Mountain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
News Break
Marketing
Related
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Saranac Lake, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Shut out

In Saranac Lake and around the Adirondacks, a crisis of affordable rentals worsens. Open up the popular house-hunting site Zillow and search for rentals in Saranac Lake. You might, as I did on a recent search, come up with a surprising answer: “No matching results. Try changing your search.” In other words: No available apartments here; move along.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
Essex County, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

The secret to addressing Adirondack overuse

The Adirondacks have long been a mecca for outdoor recreation, but over the past several years the increase in visitor use has been nothing short of overwhelming. I know this mainly from friends and colleagues who live and work there, trying to protect its special values, but I also know it from where I lived and worked for 34 years at Acadia National Park, where the park and island communities are trying to cope with the very same and very recent flood tide of people at an already very popular destination. How can you protect the Adirondacks’ natural resource base, continue to provide spectacular visitor experiences and have thriving communities that retain the quality of life that most residents want, those tangible and intangible values that those who live in places like Acadia and the Adirondacks cherish?
PoliticsPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Essex, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Northern N.Y. rail crossing work to bring minor delays

SARANAC LAKE | Motorists in Essex and Franklin counties may soon have minor delays as state crews work to remove several railroad crossings in the Adirondacks as part of an ongoing project. The New York State Department of Transportation said crews are scheduled to begin rail crossing removals on several...
Saranac Lake, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Rails will be pulled from crossings starting next week

The state Department of Transportation will begin removing rail crossings on highways in Lake Placid and Saranac Lake next week, and motorists can expect minor delays. This work is the latest in the state’s project of removing train tracks from Tupper Lake to Lake Placid and converting that stretch into a trail for snowmobiles, hikers, bikers and skiers.
Lake Placid, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Meeting next week on North Elba business grants

LAKE PLACID — The Essex County Industrial Development Agency will host a public meeting on its emergency business grant program in Lake Placid next week. The town of North Elba awarded $225,000 to the Essex County IDA last month to fund a new emergency business grant program. The IDA was one of 17 organizations to receive money from the town’s new Local Enhancement and Advancement Fund (LEAF), which is funded by occupancy tax revenue generated from every hotel, motel, hostel, short-term rental and bed-and-breakfast stay.
Lake Placid, NYlakeplacidnews.com

State tree cutting reined in

It was bound to happen one of these days. State agencies have been playing a little fast and loose with New York’s constitutional protections for the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserves for a long time. The state consistently lets itself off the hook for violations it would punish a private citizen for.
Lake Placid, NYlakeplacidnews.com

School election Tuesday: Lake Placid has same tax levy as last year

LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School District Board of Education hosted a virtual hearing on the district’s proposed 2021-22 budget on Tuesday, May 4. The district’s annual budget vote is slated for Tuesday, May 18. Polls will be open at the Lake Placid Elementary School and at the Wilmington Community Center from 2 to 9 p.m. Voters who want to vote by absentee ballot can contact Angelopoulos at lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net for more information. Voters who want more information on the budget can view the entire budget document on the school’s website at www.lpcsd.org.
Tupper Lake, NYNorth Country Public Radio

A new path: Rail trail work underway in the Adirondacks

After more than a decade of lawsuits and fiery debates, New York State is building a new rail trail in the Adirondacks. The route will run from Lake Placid to Tupper Lake and will be open to everyone from hikers to snowmobilers. Emily RussellA new path: Rail trail work underway...
Essex County, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Adirondack Foundation awards nearly $600,000 in grants

LAKE PLACID — Adirondack Foundation this year awarded $590,000 in Generous Acts grants to meet pressing needs and support important initiatives in local communities across the Adirondack region. Grant awards ranged from $1,000 to $20,000. Recipients are broken out and listed according to the following needs and opportunities:. – Equitable...
Lake Placid, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Road work on Sara-Placid Highway starts Monday

RAY BROOK — The highway between Lake Placid and Saranac Lake will be resurfaced, starting Monday, which is expected to delay traffic for the next five weeks. The state Department of Transportation is advising motorists to watch for alternating lane closures on an approximate 6.9-mile stretch of state Route 86 in the village of Lake Placid and the town of North Elba starting next week, weather permitting, for road resurfacing.
Lake Placid, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Route 86 repairs to bring rolling lane closures

NORTH ELBA | Motorists are being advised to watch for both day and nighttime alternating lane closures along Route 86 starting in mid-May. The New York State Department of Transportation said road resurfacing work on a 6.9-mile stretch of the popular highway between Lake Placid and North Elba will start the week of May 17 weather permitting.