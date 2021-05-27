North Elba seeks ORDA board candidates
LAKE PLACID — The town of North Elba is looking for people who might be interested in serving on the state Olympic Regional Development Authority’s Board of Directors. The North Elba Town Council voted earlier this month to recommend that Art Lussi — a current board member whose family owns the Crowne Plaza Resort, and whose father Serge served on the ORDA board for years — fill the board’s vice chairman seat. The current vice chairman, former NBC News chief Andy Lack, has decided to step down, according to town Supervisor Jay Rand. ORDA, however, has not been made aware if Lack is stepping down or not, according to ORDA Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Communications Scott Christiansen. Lack could not be reached by deadline Wednesday.www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com