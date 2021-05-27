Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge Announces Their 2021 Holiday Events
Descanso Gardens Announces the 2021 Dates for Their Popular Holiday Events Carved and Enchanted Forest of Light. Descanso Gardens unique take on Halloween and the holidays are back this year. Carved will be happening October 11-31, 2021 and will feature exciting new displays and experiences. Enchanted which is one of out top choices for holiday lights will be held November 21, 2021-January 10, 2022 with a special preview party on November 20, 2021.www.cleverlycatheryn.com