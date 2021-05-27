Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge Announces Their 2021 Holiday Events

Were you really even at Knott’s Berry Farm if you didn’t snap a picture with one of the famous resident characters who grace the many benches at Knott’s Berry Farm? Ever wonder what their story was? In researching the colorful history behind these familiar sculptures on the farm, we set out to dress the parts to have a little fun with these photo spots. Read all about their creator, the real people behind some of these iconic statues and their surprising connection to the Dinosaurs of Cabazon.