Catalyst Community: The Power of the Pod
The word “community” is defined as a group of people living in the same place or having a particular interest in common. Catalyst Midland has launched a series titled “Catalyst Community” focusing on different communities — sometimes geographic, sometimes a common interest. In this week’s Catalyst, a business owner and community leader shares her thoughts on how women in our community support one another as they strive to succeed in their leadership roles in different businesses and organizations in Midland.www.secondwavemedia.com