Catalyst Community: The Power of the Pod

For many, June is LGBTQIA + pride month. For our brand, yes it is a month in which we celebrate diversity and inclusion, but in reality for us it is much more than a single month's celebration. We believe that bringing together different people in the professional field builds a culture of acceptance that materializes in better results, both individually and at the corporate level. For us, fostering diversity and inclusion is not only a human act but it is where our creative processes are born, simply because when different ways of thinking come together, with different cultural backgrounds, with different experiences and experiences, new crosses happen and emerge the best ideas.