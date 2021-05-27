Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Confronts New and Old Issues with Fans Back in Playoff Arenas

By Sean Highkin, highkin
Bleacher Report
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most welcome takeaway from the first week of the NBA playoffs is that they've felt like the playoffs again. Now that COVID-19 vaccines are available to pretty much anyone who wants them in the United States, most states have loosened their restrictions on indoor events, clearing the way for NBA teams to allow many more fans into their buildings for the postseason—with some teams nearly filling their arenas by requiring proof of vaccination for fans.

bleacherreport.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Trae Young
Person
Jalen Brunson
Person
Jae Crowder
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Playoff Games#Nba Teams#Nba Players#Night Games#Home Games#Disney World#The New York Knicks#Msg#The Washington Wizards#Sixers#Wells Fargo Center#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Canadian#Brooklyn Nets#The Denver Nuggets#The Moda Center#Hawks#American Airlines Center#Los Angeles Clippers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
News Break
Instagram
Related
NBAPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Julius Randle, RJ Barrett played more minutes than anyone else in NBA in 2020-21 season

The NBA implemented a policy in an attempt to restrict the ever so popular strategy of load management throughout the league, and it lessened how often healthy players could rest, to a degree. Still, if you were a fan of the 76ers, Lakers, Clippers, Bucks or the other preconceived top dogs around the league, there were certainly some games where you'd watch one or both teams scratch a player or two — under various designations — in an attempt to give them a day off. Intertwined with real injuries and with the COVID-19 pandemic, you likely saw quite a few absences.
NBAESPN

2020-21 fantasy basketball awards: MVP, ROY, MIP, biggest bust

After a 2019-20 fantasy basketball season that never really had an ending, we fantasy sports junkies finally got to enjoy a blissful crowning of champions after the 2020-21 fantasy hoops campaign wrapped up on Sunday. With any luck, the 2021-22 season will include a full 82-game slate, giving us even...
NBAwdrb.com

BOZICH | Randle, Payne, Rozier, Mitchell, Nwora celebrate big seasons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Kenny Payne was in the mix for head college coaching positions during his time as an assistant with the University of Kentucky, several former Wildcats were outspoken advocates that Payne deserved his opportunity to run a team. One was Devin Booker. Another was Karl Anthony-Towns....
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: The best reason to expect a bright future

The Phoenix Suns finished a remarkable season certain of their legitimacy among the NBA playoff contenders. With back-to-back victories in San Antonio, the Suns completed a 51-21 regular season — unreal considering the depths from which they have risen in two short years. Regardless of what happens in a first-round...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Re-sign or bye-bye? What to do with expiring contracts

With the 2020-2021 NBA regular season finally completed, the Detroit Pistons and nine other teams can now officially start looking toward their offseason moves, with four more teams set to join them following the NBA’s play-in tournament. As these teams enter their offseason, they will have to begin considering what...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: He's good to go

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR.
NBAsemoball.com

Moore, short-handed Suns hold off Spurs 123-121

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- The Phoenix Suns got some needed rest for their All-Star backcourt and kept alive their chances at the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. E'Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining that lifted Phoenix past the San Antonio Spurs 123-121 on Sunday.
NBAMacon Telegraph

Curry wins scoring title, Warriors take 8th spot in West

Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots. The Warriors wrapped up the...
NBAJanesville Gazette

Hawks finish regular season 41-31 after blowout vs. Rockets

In their regular season finale, one that didn’t matter in terms of playoff positioning, the Hawks (41-31) pummeled the Rockets, 124-95. Next up, the Hawks will have a few days off while the play-in tournament takes place May 18-22, then will face the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Cameron Payne: Nails three triples

Payne scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs. Payne drew his only start of the regular season in the final game with both Chris Paul and Devin Booker resting. He led the team with three triples and otherwise scored fairly efficiently. Payne was overshadowed by Jevon Carter on Sunday, but he should keep his significant role off the bench as the Suns head into a playoff matchup against either the Lakers or Warriors.
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

Locked On Suns Monday: Give it up to the 2020-21 Suns, instant Lakers thoughts, and final West bracket

Brandon Duenas of Bright Side of the Sun and Zona Hoops joins the show as he does every Monday to react to the finish of the Suns’ first playoff season in 11 years. We give this team their flowers, look back on preseason expectations, and relish in how special the season has been. Then we give our quick thoughts on the Lakers-Warriors play-in game, what a first round series with LA would look like, and sift through the full West bracket, including Denver jumping to No. 3. We close by discussing what we are most looking forward to about the playoffs, including the chance for 10,000 or more Suns fans to experience the playoffs in-person in downtown Phoenix.
NBANBA Analysis Network

Why the New York Knicks should be an attractive destination for stars

The New York Knicks clinched the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference, which means they are going to be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013! They are one of the NBA’s top stories this season with a real chance to make some noise in the playoffs. After...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Could Knicks make a play for Jaren Jackson Jr. in the future?

The New York Knicks will be a destination for NBA stars in the near future after putting together an impressive season. The team enters the playoffs as the fourth-seed with the league’s best defense and two rising stars in Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Could the team look to add another? Jaren Jackson Jr. may be a potential option down the road.
NBAYardbarker

Knicks players speak out about upcoming postseason series and what to expect

The New York Knicks cemented themselves in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a tight win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. After leading by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Boston charged their way back, pulling the games within one point in the final moments. However, the Knicks extracted the victory, which was their ultimate goal despite a solid effort by Boston.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Jevon Carter: Nearly triple-doubles

Carter scored 19 points (9-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt) to go along with 10 rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 43 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs. Carter drew his first start in the season finale with Chris Paul and Devin Booker resting. He recorded a career-high 43 minutes, which led to his first career double-double and just one assist short of a triple-double. Carter averaged only 11.4 minutes in 59 games prior to Sunday's contest, and he should fill a similar role as the Suns progress into the playoffs.