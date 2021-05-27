NBA Confronts New and Old Issues with Fans Back in Playoff Arenas
The most welcome takeaway from the first week of the NBA playoffs is that they've felt like the playoffs again. Now that COVID-19 vaccines are available to pretty much anyone who wants them in the United States, most states have loosened their restrictions on indoor events, clearing the way for NBA teams to allow many more fans into their buildings for the postseason—with some teams nearly filling their arenas by requiring proof of vaccination for fans.bleacherreport.com